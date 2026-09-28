TikTok Friends’ Dance Prank Ends Their Best Friendship: “Not OK”

A TikTok dance prank between two best friends turned into a much bigger conflict after one of them says the joke went too far in public. TikTok creator @chloeannfelix shared the story in a video that has generated 6.6 million views and more than 1,870 comments. She explained that she and her dance partner, Zaraya, were no longer best friends after an incident that started while they were filming a dance video.

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Chloe directed viewers to another video showing the incident from Zaraya’s TikTok account. In the clip, the two women are dancing together when Chloe suddenly pushes Zaraya out of the frame. Zaraya then appears to retaliate by pulling down Chloe’s pants while they are in public.

https://www.tiktok.com/@chloeannfelix/video/7473540072231505194

Chloe said the interaction was not completely staged, although she acknowledged that the two had planned to move past the incident and continue making dance videos together. The two creators have a combined audience of nearly 765,000 followers.

She explained that while they were making the dance video, she thought it would be funny to push Zaraya out of the frame in the middle of their routine. Despite how it looked in the video, Chloe said she did not push her with much force. She said the reason Zaraya appeared to be tossed “like a rag doll” was because she is very petite and naturally slender.

Chloe said, “She’s so skinny and petite that she literally was, like, flying through the air like a speck of dust.” She went on to clarify that she was not trying to make fun of Zaraya by saying that, but was simply pointing out why the push looked so dramatic.

However, some people in the comments believed that, for something that was meant to be a joke between best friends, Chloe’s push looked harder than she described.

Chloe Says Her Friend Took the Prank Too Far

Chloe wanted viewers to understand that she never intended to hurt Zaraya, despite the criticism she received over the video. At the same time, she said Zaraya did not appear to be hurt because she immediately returned to the video and pulled down Chloe’s pants.

Chloe said it was bad enough that Zaraya did it on a public social media platform, but what made the situation worse for her was that there was a group of guys walking by whom they both knew.

Chloe also said she did not want to post the video in the first place, but Zaraya insisted. She explained that the only reason she cropped out the end of the video, when her pants were completely down, was because she believed TikTok would flag the content and remove it.

Chloe reiterated that she did not think Zaraya should have pulled down her pants in public, especially in front of people they knew.

“So, yeah, pantsing me is one thing. . . In public is another thing. . . That’s just not okay,” she said.

She explained that she would still like to continue making videos with Zaraya as best friends for their followers, but said incidents like this make it difficult to continue their friendship. Chloe ended the video by saying she planned to get her “revenge” on Zaraya for what happened and encouraged her followers to make their opinions known in the comments.

Reactions to the video were mixed, with some commenters staying loyal to Chloe and picking her side, while others pointed out that she pushed Zaraya first, and they were on her team. One commenter wrote, I"'m on her side why would you push her?"

Another commenter backed up that statement and wrote, "You're in the wrong I just saw the video and that push was pretty hard."

A separate commenter said the push was bad, but Zaraya's reaction was worse. They wrote, "Yeah, you shouldn't have pushed her, but to pants you in front of people or on a public server is way worse. That's serial assault."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the videos, which are based solely on @chloeannfelix’s account of what happened between her and Zaraya.