A Customer Walked Into a Phone Store at Closing and Asked the Employee to Unblock His Girlfriend on Facebook — ‘Do I Look Like Mister Zuckerberg to You?’

A phone store worker shared a closing-time encounter involving a customer and his blocked girlfriend. The customer expected the employee to fix his Facebook problem, then invoked “male camaraderie” after getting refused.

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The worker said the customer arrived while he locked the store’s door for closing. The customer seemed pleased with his timing, knowing the employee was still required to assist customers inside the store. The TikTok, shared by @gabectomy, had drawn more than 42,200 likes and 190 comments as of publication.

The worker explained that company policy required him to help customers inside before closing. However, he quickly discovered that the customer needed help with something outside his control.

Customer Wanted the Phone Store Worker to Undo a Facebook Block

The customer told the employee that his girlfriend blocked him on Facebook. He then asked the worker to unblock her through his phone. The employee tried explaining that the store handled phones, not Facebook accounts. The customer apparently refused to accept that explanation.

The customer accused the worker of avoiding extra work before ending his shift. The employee responded with a question of his own. “Do I look like Mister Zuckerberg to you?” the worker asked.

The customer remained convinced that the employee could somehow remove the block. He then refused to leave until someone unblocked him. The worker told him that they could stay all night if necessary. He still could not perform the requested action. The situation then took another turn when the customer asked how he could contact Mark Zuckerberg.

The worker joked that he would not work retail if he knew that information. He also refused to help the customer pursue his girlfriend. “I’m not gonna help you stalk your soon to be ex girlfriend,” the worker said. The customer then questioned where the “male camaraderie” had gone. He apparently expected the employee to support his efforts to reach his girlfriend.

The video prompted other retail workers to share their own experiences with difficult customers. One commenter wrote, “Ive [sic] used ‘if i could do that i wouldnt be working here’ many times.”

Another commenter criticized customers who arrive before closing and expect workers to stay late. They wrote that customer service should end when their shift ends. A third commenter compared some retail customers to breakfast. They wrote, “your breakfast was more sentient than some of the customers.”

Another former retail worker described a different approach to closing time. They wrote that they locked doors one minute before closing during 15 years across multiple companies. That commenter admitted the practice violated company policy. However, they said no manager ever confronted them about it.

Another person said they worked for a major wireless carrier. They wrote that they experienced “variations of this exact conversation” many times. Several commenters focused less on Facebook and more on customers arriving moments before closing.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @gabectomy.