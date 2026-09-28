Woman Says She Was Blamed for a Middle School Prank She Didn’t Commit: ‘This Is My Villain Origin Story’

Middle school drama has a way of sticking with people long after they leave the classroom. TikTok user @hannahsophiakim recently shared a story about an incident from middle school that she says still makes her angry years later. The video has received 477,200 views and 174 comments.

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Hannah, who is now 22 and has graduated from college, said the incident involved a girl she was friends with and another classmate whom she describes as a bully.

“There was this girl in my class that I was kind of family friends with. We were friends, and our parents knew each other through us, and then they became friends because she was, like, one of the only other Korean girls at my school. We'll call this girl Julia,” Hannah begins.

According to Hannah, she and Julia were close at the time. She said she has no ill will toward Julia today, despite what happened between them. The two girls were also classmates with another student whom Hannah describes as someone who was mean to nearly everyone.

“She was just mean to literally everyone. She also played probably every sport at our, like, theater high school. So you just didn't mess with [her]. Like, homegirl was jacked at 12 years old,” Hannah says.

One day, Hannah said she and Julia were in the bathroom at the same time. Hannah finished first and waited for Julia to come out. While she was waiting, Hannah says the other girl entered the bathroom, kicked open the door to Julia’s stall, and ran away.

Because the girl allegedly ran off before Julia could see her, Hannah says Julia assumed that she was responsible.

“The girl who actually did it giggles and runs away. And she never even sees her. Like, she's nowhere to be found. Julia doesn't even speak to me. Like, she just walks away and thinks it was me, and it wasn't me,” Hannah recalls.

Hannah said she was frustrated because she was being blamed for something she says she did not do, but Julia did not give her an opportunity to explain.

When Hannah got home, she says her mother had already received an email about what happened in the bathroom and that she was blamed for the incident. Hannah said she tried to explain to her mother that she was not responsible, but she was still punished for what happened.

Years later, Hannah says the incident still sticks with her because she never got the chance to properly explain what happened to Julia.

Despite that, she said she does not wish anything bad on her former friend and hopes Julia is doing well.

TikTok users relate to Hannah’s middle school story

Several viewers said they could relate to having a seemingly small incident from middle school stay with them for years.

“The ranting to your mom is so real,” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer said they believed many people had a similar story from their childhood, writing, “I feel like everyone has a story like this that makes them angry years later but yours was definitely the most interesting.”

Some commenters also hoped Julia would eventually see Hannah’s video.

“Hopefully Julia comes across this video 🤞🏽,” one user wrote.

For Hannah, the story appears to be less about the prank itself and more about never getting the opportunity to explain her side of what happened.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @hannahsophiakim’s account of her middle school experience.