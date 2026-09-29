Woman Says Her Husband Confessed to Cheating During Their Morning Prayer: ‘I Have to Repent to You’

Marriage is meant to be a commitment, but one woman says her husband’s confession during their morning prayer changed the way she viewed their relationship. TikTok creator @ashleychestnut794, who goes by Ashley, shared the story in a video that has received more than 1.2 million views and 5,500 comments. She explained that she and her husband, who are religious, pray together every morning. But one Wednesday, Ashley noticed that her husband was crying during their prayer and immediately knew something was wrong.

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Ashley said her husband told her that he had a dream in which he was walking with Jesus and other people. In the dream, she said, Jesus told him there was only one way and that he would have to walk through darkness without knowing what was on the other side.

According to Ashley, her husband then told her he needed to repent to her and confessed that he had been unfaithful. “I prayed. He prayed. He sits up. He’s still crying, breathing heavy, wiping away tears,” Ashley recalled. She said her husband then asked whether he could tell her what he believed the Lord had shown him.

Ashley initially thought he was continuing to describe the dream. But after their son came upstairs and interrupted the conversation, her husband asked whether she had heard what he had said.

“I said, yeah, you said you were unfaithful. How? What happened?” Ashley recalled. Her husband then told her that he had sex with someone else two months earlier.

According to Ashley, the encounter happened after he took their son to school in Dallas. The couple lives in Mesquite, Texas, and she explained that they had previously decided that one of them would stay home to avoid spending unnecessary money.

For Ashley, the confession was particularly significant because of the couple’s religious beliefs and her own views about infidelity. She said she had previously told her husband that she would divorce him if he ever cheated.

Ashley said she ended the conversation because she had to get ready for a doctor’s appointment and take care of errands, including grocery shopping.

“I’m like, you know what? I’m not going to shed a tear,” she said in the video. “God is and has been so good to me. So I’m good.”

Ashley added that she did not blame her faith for her husband’s actions.

“I know that what you did is not the Lord’s fault. It’s yours,” she said.

Viewers Questioned Her Husband’s Confession

The story prompted a range of reactions from viewers, with some questioning why Ashley’s husband chose to frame his confession around a dream and his religious beliefs.

“The story about the dream is extremely manipulative. He could’ve literally just admitted his infidelity,” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer questioned how long the husband’s infidelity may have been taking place.

“It took him one day to find someone to cheat with? No ma’am, that man was planning and plotting,” the commenter wrote, while adding that whether Ashley chooses to stay or leave is a personal decision.

Some commenters also focused on the fact that Ashley did not say whether she planned to leave her husband.

One viewer suggested that Ashley consider starting over, writing, “Doesn’t a fresh new start alone sound fun?”

Ashley has not publicly indicated in the video whether she intends to remain married to her husband or end the relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The story is based solely on @ashleychestnut794’s account of her husband’s alleged confession and the events surrounding it.