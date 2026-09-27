‘Health Care Billing In General Is a Scam’: Dentist Billed Customer Triple Their Stated Limit — So They Paid $1 a Month for Years

A Reddit user's 15-year-old dental billing dispute, that was settled through four and a half years of $1 monthly payments, has struck a chord on r/pettyrevenge. The post drew nearly 19,000 upvotes and more than 800 comments as of publication.

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The post, shared 16 hours ago by user DavidinCT, describes a dental visit from around 15 years ago. According to the post, the user told their dentist ahead of time that the insurance was maxed out and they could only afford $400 out of pocket, with no additional work beyond that limit. The user says they confirmed this again once in the chair. However, the dentist performed additional procedures anyway.

When they went to pay afterward, they were told the total bill came to $1,200. The user says they reminded staff of the agreed $400 limit, but was told, "Well he did the work so this is the bill." They paid the $400 as promised and was billed for the remainder.

For the next four years, the poster says they responded by mailing in $1 payments each month — enough to avoid late fees, since technically they were making payments, but not enough to meaningfully reduce the balance.

About four and a half years later, the user says they received a call from the office informing them that the dentist had died. A staff member reportedly asked why they had only been paying $1 a month. The user explained the original billing dispute. According to the post, she then wrote off the remaining balance entirely, with no effect on their credit, and apologized for what had happened.

The story resonated widely with commenters, many of whom shared their own frustrations with dental and medical billing practices in the U.S.

One highly upvoted comment argued that the real issue isn't dentistry itself, but the billing system: "Health care billing in general is a scam." Another commenter pointed out a much discussed quirk of U.S. insurance: dental and vision care are frequently excluded from standard medical coverage, despite their connection to overall health.

Several users shared similar experiences of dentists performing unauthorized work and billing far above quoted estimates. Some said they successfully disputed or reduced their bills by threatening to leave negative reviews or file complaints. Others said switching to dental school clinics, where supervised students perform procedures at a fraction of the cost, saved them thousands of dollars for comparable work.

This account has not been independently verified and reflects the events as shared on this Reddit post.