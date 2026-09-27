Five Guys Employee Says a Customer Ordered a “Plain” Cheeseburger — Then Got Angry Because “There’s Nothing on It”

A Five Guys employee's account of a customer meltdown over the definition of "plain" is drawing major traction on Reddit. The post received more than 22,000 upvotes and nearly 3,700 comments on r/mildlyinfuriating.

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The post, shared 17 hours ago by user 50calTaco, describes a routine order that went sideways. According to the post, a customer ordered "a plain, regular cheeseburger." The employee interpreted it correctly by standard fast food convention, as a burger with no toppings.

Minutes later, the man returned to the counter visibly annoyed, holding the burger. "You made my food wrong. There's nothing on it," he reportedly said. When the employee explained he'd made a plain cheeseburger as requested, the customer replied, "I did. Do you not know what that means? Like a McDonald's burger."

The poster said they apologized to the customer saying, "“Ok I’m sorry about that sir, we’ll remake that for you. What exactly did you want on it?” The employee remade the order and asked what toppings he actually wanted. According to the post, the man then listed, with irritation: ketchup, lettuce and pickles. That combination notably does not match a standard McDonald's cheeseburger either.

The story struck a nerve with thousands of former and current fast food workers. Many commenters shared nearly identical experiences. One of the top comments described a customer insisting a "cheeseburger with no cheese" was fundamentally different from a hamburger, despite the two being functionally identical.

Another commenter recalled a customer who ordered a "bacon double cheeseburger with no bacon" rather than simply asking for a double cheeseburger already on the menu.

Several commenters pointed out that "plain" has been an industry-standard term for decades. It typically means just the patty, cheese and bun with nothing added. Others theorized that some customers mistakenly believe "plain" means "whatever comes standard on the burger," despite that not matching how the word functions anywhere else in food service.

Another commenter wrote, "The problem is businesses in America cater to this stupidity. OP apologized and made the burger again for free.

Here in Spain they would tell you if you want a different burger you need to order and pay for a new one. They definitely would not give you another meal because you didn’t order correctly."