A TikToker Said She Got Her Sister a Job at Her Dance Club — the First Night Created Problems She Is Still Dealing With Two Years Later

A TikToker who goes by Reagan shared a multi-part story about a dispute with her sister involving workplace expectations, tipping, and family boundaries. Reagan posted Part 1 on her account, @reaganisapotato. She described the video as a storytime about family drama.

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The story soon shifted toward workplace etiquette, tipping, and family boundaries. At the time of publication, the post garnered over 56,900 views and 496 comments from users.

Reagan explained that her sister struggled financially at age 22. She said her family invited the woman to live with them and helped her settle in. Reagan said she bought food, drinks, clothes, room decor, and other necessities for her. She said she did not view those efforts as debts her sister needed to repay.

The story took another turn when Reagan helped her sister get work at her dance club. Reagan said her sister had worked as a dancer before and needed income. She said she arranged jobs at two clubs and paid for two required licenses. She also bought heels, an outfit, and gave her sister some older work clothes.

Reagan said the first night created problems at her home club. She claimed her sister drank heavily and behaved poorly toward the end. Reagan also said the behavior damaged her credibility with the club manager. She said the manager still refused to hire people through her, two years later.

Reagan then described a dispute over house payments and tips. She said her sister claimed that she had paid the house and tipped staff. Reagan later said staff told her that her sister had not tipped. She also claimed her sister left hundreds of dollars from a private room uncollected.

Viewers Question the Club’s Tipping Expectations

The story prompted questions about how dancers handle tips and other payments. One viewer asked, “Someone explain to me what kinda insurance u need to be a ballerina.” The comment appeared to joke about Reagan’s description of dancing. Another user asked, “Wait why do the dancers have to pay the dj? Isn’t that the club owner responsibility[sic]”

A second viewer focused on the sister’s condition that night. They wrote, “Sounds like she was nervous or something and got too messed up there.” One more user referenced their own family conflict. They wrote, “I CUT OFF MY SISTER FOR NOT MAKING HER ONLY NIECE (MY DAUGHTER) HER FLOWER GIRL.” The comments showed viewers focused on different parts of Reagan’s story.

Some viewers also questioned Reagan’s expectations around tipping. One user wrote, “if she needed the money you shouldn’t have been wanting her to tip.” The commenter added that the sister “shouldn’t have lied.” Another viewer asked whether DJs, bouncers, and staff already receive hourly pay.

Reagan ended the video before finishing the story. She said she needed sleep because it was around 6:24 a.m. She promised another part after describing the second club incident.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @reaganisapotato.