TikToker Says Her Date Wouldn’t Stop Talking About His Ex — So She Became His Therapist and Reunited Them at the Bar

A TikTok user @bananabonani shared her date experience with a man who couldn’t stop talking about his ex-girlfriend. The date ended with her becoming his therapist and helping him reunite with his ex in front of her at the bar. This video had received 2 million views, 316,900 likes, and 871 comments as of publication.

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The creator opened the video by saying the man she went on their first date with started talking about his ex-girlfriend. She claimed she let him talk about her, and then they moved forward. Five minutes later, the man raised his ex a third time. She again let him talk about her, and then they moved forward.



@bananabonani Actually you have a friend for me. I meet him at your wedding ♬ TARENTINO - Labrinth

Again, after 5 minutes, the man brought up his ex again, and the TikTok user said that she realised that the man hoped this date was with his ex. “Realizing I cannot become your ex, I have decided that I will now become something much more valuable,” she said.

The creator joked that she had become a therapist for that man, and they dive in the conversation. She asked him to describe what happened and said she would tell him what she thought it meant.

The creator asked the man to pull out his phone and call her. However, the man told her that his ex does not want to hear from him. But the creator told him his ex did want to hear from him. “She just wants to hear something different than what you’ve said,” she told him.

The TikTok user then said that they texted her, but she didn’t answer. They texted her again, but yet again she did not answer. They then called her up, and she answered. When asked if she could meet right now, the ex instantly agreed. The creator claimed that the man and his ex were actually in love.

The woman then said that the man’s ex came to the bar while she was still there. “I then mediated your relationship,” she said. “Turns out you guys just couldn’t communicate, and now magically you can. Everything solved. You get back together,” she concluded with a straight face.



One commenter joked, “You also get invited to be the wedding officiant.” Another wrote, “You’re so mature on so many levels it’s crazy.” The third user wrote, “No, you charge him $250.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including whether the date occurred as the creator described. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @bananabonani and the comments on that post.