A Woman Sold Cookies as Her ‘Grandma’s Secret Recipe’: Her Friend Says She Actually Stole It From Them

A Reddit user sparked debate after exposing a friend over an alleged cookie recipe lie. The user said they had created a brown butter espresso cookie recipe several years earlier, a claim that could not be independently verified.

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They shared the recipe with a friend, who later started selling baked goods at a farmers market. The friend advertised the cookies as “Grandma Rose’s secret recipe, passed down three generations.”

The original post showed more than 4,700 upvotes and 370 comments. The Reddit user said the story bothered them after seeing the sign beside the cookies.

They explained that the grandmother remained alive and had never baked the cookies. The friend allegedly said the family story helped her sell more cookies. She then asked the Reddit user not to reveal the recipe’s real origin.

Instead, the user posted the recipe on Instagram with an old photo from 2022. They said mutual friends quickly recognized the recipe and connected the story. Someone reportedly questioned the friend about which family generation created the recipe. The friend then accused the Reddit user of embarrassing her and hurting her business.

Reddit Users Debate the Cookie Recipe Fallout

Reddit users split over whether the public callout crossed a line. “Your former friend is a liar and a thief,” one user wrote. Another commenter wrote, “NTA. Liars shouldn’t prosper,” while supporting the public exposure. A second comment read, “She embarrassed herself by lying to everyone,” defending the poster.

Other users questioned why the Reddit user waited before publicly addressing the situation. “I guess I’m confused why you both didn’t communicate,” one commenter wrote. They argued that the poster could have explained their discomfort before posting the recipe online. Another user called the marketing strategy smart but said the friend could have stopped after a conversation.

The debate also shifted toward questions of recipe ownership and commercial marketing ethics. “Your friend stole your intellectual property. It’s a big business No-No,” one user wrote. However, another commenter questioned whether the recipe qualified as protected intellectual property. Other Reddit users focused less on ownership and more on the alleged false family story.

Several commenters also suspected the Reddit post itself could serve as an advertisement. “This is fake. It’s a guerilla ad for pump fun,” one user wrote. Another commenter called the story “a fake ad” without offering supporting evidence. The original post showed more than 4,700 upvotes and 370 comments.

Some Reddit users defended the poster’s decision to reveal the recipe’s actual origins. “Not just profiting off something she created but also asking her to support the lie,” one user wrote. Another commenter said the friend should accept the consequences of her marketing choice. Others still criticized the poster for escalating a dispute they could have handled privately.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the Reddit user's account, including the friend's business, whether the cookies were actually sold at the market, or the grandmother's role in the recipe's history. The screenshots reviewed showed only the original poster's claims and other Reddit users' reactions.