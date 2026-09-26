Woman Left Her Husband of 16 Years After Escalating Violence — Months Later, She’s Sharing What She’s Learned

A Reddit post from r/GirlDinnerDiaries detailed a mother’s life two months after leaving her husband. She said her husband's affair was followed by escalating domestic violence against her and her children.

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The Reddit user said her husband of 16 years had an affair in July. She said he escalated the violence after she threatened to tell his Navy command. She then obtained a protective order and moved across the country with her children. She said leaving created uncertainty but also gave her family more peace. The post amassed over 8,800 upvotes and 342 comments at the time of publication.

Reddit users shared their own experiences after leaving abusive relationships

The mother listed several lessons from her first two months away. She said her children seemed less stressed after they left. She also said her family could finally experience more freedom. “There is peace, joy, freedom and safety on the other side,” she wrote.

One commenter shared a similar experience after leaving an abusive relationship. “I’m so proud of you,” the user wrote. “I also moved far away. Took 7 years for me to leave.” The commenter said it took seven years to reach that point themselves.

Their response reflected the difficult process described throughout the thread.

Another commenter compared leaving an abusive relationship with surviving a disaster. “It’s like surviving a natural disaster isn’t it in a way?” they wrote. The user said leaving required people to abandon possessions and rebuild their lives. They added, “And yet we still feel like we can breathe easier.”

A third Reddit user offered a shorter message of solidarity. “I’m out too. We’ve got this,” they wrote. The comment received thousands of positive reactions from other Reddit users. Another user then called the original post a “textbook” example of leaving an abusive relationship. The commenter said they had heard from several other women who described similar experiences.

The thread also included commenters describing their own recovery journeys. One woman said she left an abusive husband and spent months in a shelter. “I’m so proud of you,” she wrote. “I could do what I want without walking on eggshells.” Another commenter, paraphrasing their own experience, said they left an abusive partner years earlier but still experience fear.

The original poster also answered questions about her former husband’s military status. One commenter asked whether the Navy had taken action after the domestic violence. The woman replied that he remained under investigation during his deployment. She also said her protective order banned him from owning or operating weapons.

Several commenters focused on support for people who struggle to leave abusive relationships. One user said advocates had helped them obtain a protective order. Another commenter said some people could not access meaningful assistance. The discussion also covered shelters, legal resources and financial challenges after leaving.

The original poster ended her post with encouragement for others facing similar circumstances, writing that leaving could eventually lead to a better life and that each day had become slightly easier since. The post has continued to draw comments from others sharing similar experiences.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text 'START' to 88788.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster’s account on r/GirlDinnerDiaries. The screenshots did not independently confirm the identities of those involved. The comments reflected individual Reddit users’ experiences and opinions.