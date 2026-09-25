Mother-in-Law Sparks Wedding Drama After Asking Guests to Send Gifts Through Her Venmo: ‘She Never Mentioned This to Either of Us’

Reddit’s popular AITA category has gotten so huge over the past few years that there are now additional subreddits dedicated to more niche aspects of relationship and family drama. One recent post from r/aitaweddings has sparked discussion, with 2,600 upvotes and 410 comments.

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The post, created by user u/oily_inspiration, details an issue involving the poster’s mother-in-law and wedding gifts.

According to u/oily_inspiration, an aunt first brought the issue to their attention after texting to ask whether the Venmo account she had was correct. To their anger and surprise, it was.

“Apparently my MIL has been telling some of her relatives that instead of using our registry they can send wedding money directly to her and she'll ‘keep track of it’ for us. She said it was easier because several older family members were asking her what to get us. She never mentioned this to either of us,” they wrote.

When their fiancé confronted the mother-in-law about it, she admitted to doing it. However, when asked to stop, she reportedly became angry.

“She got offended and said we're making it sound like she was stealing when she was just trying to organize everything. She eventually said three people had sent her money so far and she'd transfer it after the wedding. I told her to send it now and that we're messaging everyone on her side telling them not to send wedding gifts or money through anyone except us,” they wrote.

The couple then told other wedding guests not to send money through the mother-in-law, which reportedly offended her further.

Redditors Say the OP Was Not in the Wrong

As with many AITA posts, commenters weighed in on who they believed was in the wrong. In this case, many sided with the original poster and criticized the mother-in-law’s decision to collect wedding money.

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One commenter addressed the mother-in-law’s reaction to being accused of making herself look untrustworthy. “The reason she thinks it makes her look untrustworthy is because it was untrustworthy,” the user wrote.

Other commenters advised the couple to be careful about how they explained the situation to other wedding guests, arguing that simply notifying people who had already sent money might not prevent the mother-in-law from receiving additional gifts.

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“So if you only tell the people who have ALREADY sent gifts, how does that stop her from collecting more from other people who don't know that haven't sent their gifts yet?” one commenter asked.

There has been no follow-up from the original poster, so it remains unclear how the situation ultimately played out.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post, which are based solely on u/oily_inspiration’s account of the situation shared on r/aitaweddings.