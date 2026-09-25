Woman Shares Story of Her Troubled Childhood Friendship

Kayla, or @kaylaimee on TikTok, opened up about a terrible friend she had in school. They used to be best friends, but after several disappointing situations, Kayla had to cut her off. The video brought in more than 41,000 likes and 285 comments. People were stunned by how her so-called “best friend” treated her.

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She started the story by sharing how there was an extremely racist man who went to their school. As a Black woman, this man had said several racist things to Kayla in the past. Her best friend knew this, but it didn’t stop her from dating him. By the time Kayla had stopped being friends with her, she was saying full-blown slurs and had taken on the mentality of the awful guy.

Next, she shared that she missed some days from school because she was sick. She wasn’t skipping school for fun, but her ex-best friend told her teachers and everyone at school that she was. When she returned to school with a note from her mother, the school had already been convinced that she was ditching class and wouldn’t accept the note from her mom.

Her friend took another chance to stab her in the back when they accidentally broke a lamp at school. When a teacher discovered that, Kayla was quick to take accountability, while her friend cried and said she had nothing to do with it, even though it was an accident both girls were part of.

Before she stopped being friends with her completely, Kayla tried to ask her to stop treating her that way. She agreed, but then changed her mind, saying she didn’t want to treat her kindly. Kayla recalled her saying, “I’m not going to stop, you deserve it.”

Oh yeah, and all of this took place when they were 7 years old, not teenagers!

People Couldn't Believe How Her Friend Treated Her

On TikTok, people had a lot to say about the horrible friend she had.

Someone was shocked by their age at the time, “Wait, I thought y'all were teenagers and then you said SEVEN??? SEVEN?!!” Someone replied, “SAME OMG.”

Others were upset for her because of how her friend treated her. “this is just sad,” one user wrote. “I’m sorry but I gotta scroll because this is just straight making me mad

Other commenters were proud to see how she’s grown since ditching that bad friend. “Girllll, the past is in the past, look at you now! You almost have 1 mil followers! Hope you get 1 mil soon!” Someone else added, “I seriously cant understand racism I mean LOOK AT HER SHEES SO BEAUTIFUL,”

Many commenters expressed their reaction to the way Kayla said her former friend treated her, especially considering how young they were at the time.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @kaylaimee’s account of her experiences with her former best friend, as shared on TikTok.