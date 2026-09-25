Alexia, who uses the name @lexiiia on TikTok, shared a video about the multiple times she caught her boyfriend cheating while they were living together. After catching him the first time, she said she realized she probably should have ended the relationship then. However, the couple had recently moved in together after spending years in a long-distance relationship, and she wanted to give him another chance.

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Unfortunately, according to Alexia, things did not work out. Her story about the relationship received 140,900 likes and 750 comments.

Alexia began by sharing the first time she caught her boyfriend cheating. She said she came home and saw him talking to another woman on Instagram. According to Alexia, the woman became obsessed with her boyfriend and told her that he was in love with her and would cheat on her again.

Alexia said she chose not to believe the woman and gave her boyfriend another chance.

However, she said the woman’s warning eventually proved accurate. One night, when Alexia had to work an overnight shift, she said her boyfriend was being sweet to her as she left the house. Once she arrived at work, he texted her, and she noticed that his location showed him in a city where she did not expect him to be.

Alexia said she was confused about why he was there, especially because he was from Florida and had only been in the state for a limited amount of time.

According to Alexia, she eventually discovered that he was cheating again. She said he initially tried to convince her that he had been home the entire time, but eventually admitted he was on a date with someone he had met at work. Alexia said the woman did not know she existed.

After confronting the woman, Alexia said her boyfriend called her “crazy in the head.”

She said he continued trying to convince her that their relationship could work, and she struggled to leave him. Eventually, however, Alexia said she kicked him out of her apartment after catching him cheating again.

TikTok Users Reacted to Alexia’s Story

People on TikTok had plenty to say about Alexia’s decision to stay in the relationship after repeatedly discovering that her boyfriend had cheated.

Some viewers criticized her for staying as long as she did. “Actually I couldn’t watch this bc wdym u stayed that many times,” one user wrote.

Another commenter suggested the relationship was difficult from the beginning because the couple spent most of it long distance. “5 year relationship.. 4 of them long distance..” they wrote.

Other viewers said they understood why Alexia had difficulty leaving the relationship. Some described the situation as a toxic cycle and expressed relief that she eventually left.

“Girl, I can’t even blame you. It’s hard to leave a toxic cycle but I'm glad you finally broke free from that,” one user wrote. Another added, “It’s hard to leave toxic relationships girl. I'm so glad you made it out.”

While some TikTok users responded to Alexia with sympathy, others questioned why she stayed in the relationship after discovering multiple instances of cheating.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @lexiiia’s account of her relationship and experiences shared on TikTok.