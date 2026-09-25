Woman Says Dating in NYC Has Become Complicated

TikTok creator @groovyrockerchick shared her thoughts on New York City’s dating scene, questioning why so many people she encounters appear to be in situationships rather than clearly defined relationships. Her video received 49,300 views and 253 comments as of publication.

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@groovyrockerchick opened the video with a blunt question about the dating culture she has observed in New York. “Why is everyone in New York in the most evil situationship of all time?” she asked.

The term “situationship” is commonly used to describe a romantic or intimate relationship that does not have clearly defined expectations or a traditional relationship label. According to @groovyrockerchick, she has encountered the dynamic frequently while meeting people in New York.

She recalled speaking with people in their late 30s and early 40s who would mention having a date. When she asked whether the person they were seeing was their boyfriend or whether they were officially in a relationship, she said the answer was often more complicated.

“I can tell they're gonna tell me some bulls--- 'cause they pull this face,” she said. “I'm like, ‘What the f--- are you about to tell me?’ They go, ‘Um, it's kind of, like, complicated. It's kind of like this. On again, off again.’” She then compared the dating dynamic to the fictional world of Sex and the City. “This is not Sex in the City,” she said.

Viewers Shared Their Own Experiences With Dating in New York

The video prompted viewers to share their own opinions about dating in New York, with some describing the city’s dating scene as difficult for people looking for commitment.

“The dating scene is different. Nobody young is looking for commitment in NY, just fun and flirting. And the people looking for it can’t find it,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter took an even more pessimistic view of dating in the city. “Dating in New York is impossible, genuinely don't date unless you leave New York. You will not find someone there,” they wrote.

Not everyone focused on younger daters. One commenter discussed their perspective on dating and relationships later in life.

“If you are single in your 40s, there is very little chance of finding a serious relationship,” they wrote, arguing that people may prioritize peace and independence over relationships as they get older.

The discussion also expanded beyond situationships and into changing attitudes toward relationships, including ethical non-monogamy and the idea that marriage does not have to be the center of someone's life.

One commenter argued that people who do not want committed relationships should be free to choose that for themselves.

“So if you don’t wanna be in a committed relationship - you’re free to do so!” they wrote. “Marriage isn’t the center of the world anymore when your options for life, career, etc are as big as you can dream them to be.”

The conversation reflected a range of opinions about commitment, dating and what people want from relationships, with @groovyrockerchick’s original question prompting viewers to compare their own experiences with hers.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the broader claims about New York City’s dating culture, which are based on @groovyrockerchick’s observations and the personal experiences shared by commenters.