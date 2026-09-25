Server Shares Her Approach to Getting 24% Tips “Are We Happy?”

TikTok creator @soy.err, whose real name is Sawyer, shared how she approaches customer service while working as a server. Her video received 5.8 million views and 1,253 comments as of publication. Sawyer opens the video with a skit showing how she checks in with her tables throughout a shift. She emphasizes simple things such as asking customers how they are doing and whether they are enjoying their food.

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According to Sawyer, she averages a 24% tip while waiting tables. She attributes her tips to paying attention to her customers' needs and making them feel comfortable. “Diet Coke refill? Yes,” Sawyer says in the video.

She also emphasizes reassuring customers that their requests are not a burden, even when they involve things such as splitting a check.

“You guys can split the bill. Honey, I'm at my job. Yeah, of course. It's literally fine,” she says.

@soy.err in case anyone had any doubts that I genuinely do love restaurant. taking care of people is a true joy, when there is mutual respect and appreciation ? ♬ Positive classical music with beautiful, happy mood.(1140207) - SonicPulse

Sawyer Says Making Customers Feel Comfortable Can Go a Long Way

Sawyer's approach resonated with commenters, with several people sharing their own experiences working in the service industry.

“Being a waitress is actually really fun when you like making people have a good time and genuinely want people to have a good time,” one user wrote.

Another commenter shared a few phrases they use with customers to create a more relaxed atmosphere. “My top line is ‘it’s your world and I’m just living in it’ and they go crazy. Also when I bring the check I say ‘and this is complimentary with every meal’ with a wink,” they wrote.

Other commenters said they had also received strong tips by focusing on being friendly and making customers feel valued.

“As someone who regularly had a 20 to 30% tip rate this is literally it. People wanna feel special, like you really care,” one commenter wrote. “I always got bitterness from my fellow servers from how well I got tipped. But I was literally just kind and friendly.”

Sawyer's video sparked a conversation about the role that customer service and personal interactions can play in a restaurant experience.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Sawyer's reported 24% average tip rate, which is based on @soy.err's account of her experience working as a server and the approach she says she takes with customers.