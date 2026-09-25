‘Are You Old?’: A Student’s Question Led a 57-Year-Old Educator to Seek a Full Facial Rejuvenation — and the Before-and-After Has Gone Viral

A TikTok posted by Dr. Carl Truesdale, a Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon, shows the results of a full facial rejuvenation procedure performed on a patient identified as Patricia, a 57-year-old educator preparing to begin a PhD program. The video had drawn 148,400 likes, 934 comments, and 4,362 saves as of publication.

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Patricia first appeared on Dr. Truesdale's YouTube series Beyond the Surface in Season 2 Episode 3. According to the video, she underwent a combination of procedures, including upper and lower eyelid surgery, an endoscopic brow lift, facial fat transfer, a face and neck lift, and a permanent chin implant.

The neck lift addressed skin laxity that developed following a cervical fusion surgery — performed through a front-of-neck incision after an earlier accident — which had left visible scarring.

Patricia said a comment from one of her students made her reconsider her appearance, recalling that a child had asked her, "are you old," which led her to notice she looked tired without makeup. She wanted a refreshed look heading into public speaking engagements and her upcoming graduate coursework, and she wanted her presence to read as energized rather than tired to her audience.

@doctor.truesdale This transformation is too good ?? Who remembers my patient from my YouTube series, Beyond the Surface? Would you get this done? ? ? (424) 363-4112 ?150 S. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA #deepplanefacelift #necklift #agingbackwards #plasticsurgery {This content is for educational purposes only. Cosmetic procedures carry inherent risks and require individualized consultation. Results vary. If you or someone you know is experiencing unhealthy body image concerns, please seek professional support. Help is available.} ♬ original sound - Doctor Carl Truesdale

She specifically sought a surgeon experienced with the needs of Black patients, saying doctors "don't necessarily understand the unique needs that we have" when it comes to issues like hyperpigmentation. She said Dr. Truesdale worked to preserve her natural features throughout the procedure rather than altering them.

The video includes a follow-up appointment roughly one month after surgery, in which Dr. Truesdale reviewed her results, pointing to her jawline definition, under-eye contour, and the integration of the chin implant.

He told her that some remaining asymmetry in swelling was normal at that stage and would continue to improve. Patricia said she no longer felt the need to wear makeup to leave the house, saying she could now go out with just "tinted sunscreen and sunglasses" and feel confident in public.

Commenters largely praised the doctor for the favorable results. One wrote that the outcome looked natural rather than overdone, saying the patient "looks refreshed, happy and amazing" following the procedure.

Another commenter joked about the cost of a Beverly Hills practice, writing, "I guess I won't be able to afford you," while still praising the surgeon's work.

One commenter called the results an example of surgery done well, writing that plastic surgery is meant "to enhance the beauty not to ruin it," and said the patient looked genuinely transformed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Patricia's medical history, the specific procedures performed, or Dr. Truesdale's credentials beyond what was stated in the video. Readers considering cosmetic surgery should consult a board-certified surgeon and verify credentials independently. The details above reflect the account provided by Dr. Truesdale and the patient as shared on TikTok.