‘Much Cheaper to Just Get a New Girlfriend’: A Woman Posted a Video of Her Boyfriend Buying a New Couch Because She Cheated on the Old One

In a video on TikTok that was posted by @sonogoodmorning, the caption read, "real men stay and work things out." Sounds like uncontroversial relationship advice, right? The video and its comment section suggested otherwise.

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With over 307,000 likes, the video shows a couple at a furniture store. The text overlay read: "my man buying us a new couch because he didn't want to keep the one I was unfaithful on." Then the overlay goes on with "that is my why," which is part of a recent trend that lets people share why they have been with their partners for so long and some of the surprisingly intimate and/or caring things that they have done.

However, below this video, people were wondering what was so kind about a man sitting and looking through the kind of fabrics that they could use for a new couch. He even points to one of the fabrics and shows it to his partner, who is recording the video. The woman looks like she is satisfied and smiles in gratitude as she pans to her man.

The man, on the other hand, looks upset, not smiling, and is still looking at her for some validation. He wants to forget about the incident that seems to have happened on the couch they have at home.

The comment section was not as kind as the man, to say the least. "Much cheaper and easier to just get a new girlfriend, brother," suggested one. "Why are people just admitting to cheating lately? Did it stop being the most embarrassing thing ever?" another commenter wrote.

"This is not the flex you think it is," wrote a third, and got over 7,700 likes on their comment.

Some other women brought up the fact that they would love to be feminist and stick up for the girls, but when women do things like this, such as being unfaithful and taking another person for granted, they are forced to side with a man. One of them said that they would like to be a "girl's girl" but genuinely believed that "cheating is not okay." Another asked the woman in the video, "Girl, why do you make me side with a man?"

TikTok users talk about the cheating.

Then came another point of view where a person suggested that if this couple wanted to move past the cheating, the effort should have come from the woman's side, as she was the one who cheated. The commenter suggested that she should be the one buying the couch, if at all, and also consistently make efforts and gestures to show him that she genuinely wants to be in this relationship and carry on with him.

Meanwhile, another commenter took a dig at the woman with a joke. "Every time you want something new, be unfaithful on it," they suggested.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @sonogoodmorning on TikTok. The identities of those shown in the video have not been confirmed.