Woman Says Ex Lied About Who Put a Hole in Their Wall

Kristen, or @lil_tachy, has an over-60-part storytime series on TikTok sharing stories about her terrible ex-boyfriend, whom she calls “Quinoa.” She made a video recounting the time he lied to her, trying to convince her that her brother made a hole in the wall of their condo. While there was some truth to that statement, her ex was definitely lying, and she caught him.

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In the video, which brought in more than 43,000 likes and 255 comments at the time of writing, Kristen did a “show-and-tell” story about her ex. When they were living together in the condo she has now, she discovered a hole in the wall. Her ex claimed he had nothing to do with it, and she believed him at first because he blamed her brother.

Why would her ex blame her brother? It turns out that before they moved into the condo, her brother called it home while he was on probation. He couldn’t find a place to live, and their aunt bought the condo to rent to him. During his time there, he punched a hole in the wall, so she believed her ex when he claimed it was him.

She didn’t think much of it until they broke up and he moved out. When her aunt came to check out the property after he left, she had footage that showed the hole in the wall was not there before they moved in. Her ex had lied to her, and her brother didn’t actually put that hole in the wall. She already had problems with this ex, so she wasn’t surprised to find out he lied to her.

Her videos about this ex get a lot of attention online, and her followers shared how they felt about him in the comment section.

“Girl I know this is such a serious subject matter and I hope I'm not being insensitive but damn. you’re actually so effing funny, the intro killed me and we really do be both laughing and crying during this series,” one follower wrote. Another person wondered if her ex watches the videos or knows about them: “I wonder if quinoa watches your videos.” People replied, hoping that he had.

Everyone Wondered if Her Ex Ever Told the Truth

“Did that boy EVER tell the truth? Like…ever????,” someone asked. Another wrote, “Will the gaslighting never cease with this man?”

Another commenter thought her brother’s behavior was just as bad as her ex. “I‘m sorry but your brother punching a hole in the bathroom wall of your generous aunt's condo and not patching it up before leaving it is very disrespectful imo,” they wrote.

Although the story about her ex is serious, people thought she told it in a hilarious way that keeps them coming back to hear more of them.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @lil_tachy’s account of her experiences with her former boyfriend, as shared on TikTok.