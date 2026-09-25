Woman Says Best Friend Caught Boyfriend Cheating

TikTok creator @krazysarai shared a video about how she said she found out her boyfriend was cheating while she was away on a trip to Italy. The video has amassed more than 554,000 views and 600 comments.

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Sarai said her best friend, Marissa, happened to be in the right place at the right time and discovered what was happening while Sarai was on the fourth day of her vacation in Positano, Italy.

Sarai began by saying she received a call from Marissa at 11 a.m. She immediately found it strange because, due to the time difference, it was 2 a.m. in the United States.

When Sarai answered, she said Marissa was crying hysterically. That made Sarai even more concerned. According to Sarai, Marissa initially said she did not want to ruin her friend’s vacation with bad news because she knew it would be devastating.

Sarai insisted that Marissa tell her what had happened.

Marissa then told her that she had recently gone to a bar in Dallas, Texas, called Cowgirls. Not long after arriving, Marissa said she saw Sarai’s boyfriend holding hands with another woman.

According to Sarai, Marissa confronted her boyfriend while they were still on the phone. She said he appeared caught off guard and did not know what to say. Marissa then asked the woman he was with whether they had kissed or been intimate, trying to determine what was happening between them.

The Woman Said She Had Kissed Sarai’s Boyfriend

According to Sarai, the woman confirmed that she and her boyfriend had been kissing. Sarai said her boyfriend denied it.

Marissa also took photos and videos of what she had seen and sent them to Sarai as evidence. Sarai said her boyfriend continued arguing with Marissa for about 45 minutes outside the bar.

After hanging up with Marissa, Sarai said she took some time to process the situation before attempting to call her boyfriend. When he did not answer, she called his best friend instead.

According to Sarai, his friend eventually handed him the phone. Her boyfriend then offered an explanation for why he was holding hands with another woman. He claimed the bar was crowded and that he was simply guiding the woman through the crowd.

He denied kissing her.

Sarai said her boyfriend also argued that holding hands with another woman did not necessarily mean anything serious. However, she said his explanation did not match the photos and videos Marissa had sent her.

According to Sarai, the footage showed that the bar was relatively empty, contradicting his claim that he had been guiding the woman through a crowded space. The situation left Sarai questioning her boyfriend’s explanation and what had happened while she was away in Italy.

The reactions to the post focused mainly on the fact that Marissa was a true friend for letting Sarai know what was happening behind her back, even though it might've ruined her vacation in Italy. One commenter wrote, "You better hold on tight to Marissa, what a wonderful person/friend."

Another commenter backed up that statement and wrote, "Marissa is the real MVP. That's a great friend right there."

Other commentes comforted her, stating that she deserved much better than to be cheated on. They wrote, "Girl no one deserves this, you're too bad for him and he couldn't handle it. You dodged a bullet for sure but I am sorry you had to go through this."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @krazysarai’s account of what happened and the photos and videos she said her friend sent her.