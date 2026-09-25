Man Tells TikTok Users to Keep Their Coworkers in the Dark

A man on TikTok named Elian, who uses the username @dailydoseofelian, makes videos about a wide range of topics. In a recent video, he shared a piece of advice he considers important: Lie to your coworkers whenever you have the chance. The video received 218,800 views and 3,622 comments, sparking a conversation about how much personal information people should share at work.

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According to Elian, people should “lie like your life depends on it” when it comes to their coworkers. He explained in the caption that coworkers are not family, so people do not necessarily need to be completely honest with them. Instead, he encouraged viewers to protect themselves and keep their personal business private.

People in the comments had plenty to say about the idea. Many agreed that there are certain things coworkers do not need to know. “A polite reminder your colleagues ain't your friends,” one person commented. Another joked, “In fact different stories to everyone, tell one you're married, tell one you are gay and tell your boss you are single.”

Some people have turned the lies into a fun hobby. “I’m thinking of putting a ring on and telling them that I’m engaged just because I love lying for no reason sometimes,” one person wrote. “Am a liar, especially when asked questions that don't concern them,” added another.

“My favorite hobbies. At my previous job I was a widow with 2 kids. Mind you that man is very much alive heish,” another joked.

Other people said they are in too deep, having told their coworkers too much personal information to lie now. Someone penned, “Teach me your ways, they even know my birthmark,” one TikTok user wrote. “Started a new job last week they already know my whole history,” someone else added.

Not Everyone Wants to Lie at Work

Some people said they prefer not to lie but instead avoid sharing personal information altogether.

“I just do my job and go home. My colleagues know NOTHING about me. Last Friday, they were shocked to hear from someone that my birthday is the next day. I even sit alone during lunch. It works for me,” one person wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “The moment I realized that the only thing my colleagues should know about me is my name and my appearance, it serves me better.” Others pointed out that lies can eventually become difficult to maintain.

“I was single and hated men but now in real life I’m pregnant, they’re shocked,” one commenter shared.

The discussion also prompted people to talk about the potential consequences of sharing too much personal information at work. Some commenters argued that keeping certain details private can help prevent coworkers or bosses from using personal information against them.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared in the comments, which are based on individual users’ accounts of their workplaces and relationships with coworkers.