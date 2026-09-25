Woman Shares Dating Experience With an Influencer

TikTok creator @kaylakuncheff shared her experience dating an influencer, describing a four-day visit that she said quickly became uncomfortable. Kayla, who shared the story while filming a “Get Ready With Me” video, said the relationship initially seemed normal. She had met the influencer in Las Vegas and said she believed he was a good guy at the time. Her video received 705,900 views and 148 comments as of publication.

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According to Kayla, the two eventually planned a four-day trip in which she would travel across the country to visit him. When she landed, however, she said she wasn't sure whether he planned to pick her up or whether she needed to arrange her own transportation.

“I end up landing and I text him and I'm like, ‘Hey what do you wanna do, should I call an Uber, are you coming to get me?’ And he says, ‘Can you call an Uber, I still have a lot of work I need to finish,’” she said.

Kayla said she understood that his job could be demanding and initially did not think much of it.

Once she arrived, however, she said she noticed other things that made her uncomfortable. She recalled the influencer being particular about where she should put her luggage, which she described as “a little bit weird.” Things took a turn during a hike, according to Kayla.

She said the two spent hours hiking without eating before eventually stopping for food. But when they did, Kayla said she discovered that the food the influencer had packed was only for himself. She said he ate without addressing the fact that she did not have anything to eat.

The experience continued to deteriorate, according to Kayla. She said the two also went to the gym during the trip, but the influencer left her alone there for about two hours.

Viewers Questioned the Influencer’s Behavior

Kayla's account prompted viewers to criticize what they saw as a lack of consideration and communication from the influencer.

“Disrespectful from the start,” one commenter wrote. Another commenter said, “You dodged a something ❤️.”

Kayla did not identify the influencer in her video, but that did not stop viewers from trying to figure out who he was. “Scanning the comments to see if anyone said who it was,” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer said they would have left much earlier in the trip. “I would’ve left after the (3) hike // food 4 for one, only !!! Not a word ??!!!!” they wrote.

Other commenters also focused on Kayla's description of the trip and questioned why the influencer did not communicate more clearly with her.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @kaylakuncheff’s account of her experience dating the unnamed influencer. Kayla did not identify the influencer in the video.