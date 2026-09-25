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‘Doctors Don’t Get a Tip, Why You Want Tips?’: Server Says She’d Prefer 20% Tips After Table of 6 Women Leaves Little Behind

9:12 AM CDT on September 25, 2026

Server reveals table of 6 women left her tips of $9, $7, $6 and $4.

Server reveals table of 6 women left her tips of $9, $7, $6 and $4.

|Images via K/Pexels | Andjjj.7/TikTok

A TikTok user @Andjjj.7 shared a video revealing how much a table of 6 ladies tipped her. The video, posted on May 8, 2025, had received 12.7 million views, 802,500 likes, and 21,700 comments. 

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The video begins with a lady dressed in her restaurant uniform talking about how much she got tipped by a table of 6 ladies. She began with the first bill, which was $51, and the tip was $9. The second bill was $32; however, the tip was zero.

The third bill she showed was for $55, and the tip again was zero. The fourth bill was $60, with a $6 tip. A $21 bill left a $7 tip, and a final $23 bill left $4. “I am grateful for any tip but will prefer 20 percent,” she said. 

@andjjj.7

their bill was $250. tipping culture may have gotten out of hand but I didn’t know we’re normalizing no tips.

♬ original sound - Andj☁️

The comments section reflected a range of opinions. One commenter pushed back on the idea that tips should be expected writing, “doctors dont get a tip; why u want tips? Bruh.” Another commenter too wrote against the demand, “You earn tips not expect them.” 

A third commenter wrote, “There’s only been one time I haven’t tipped a server and it was because he never refilled my drink. there was no one else in the restaurant to serve I gave him the change he brought me back which was like 9cents. I’ll give a $20 tip on a $50 total just because the server was amazing. you leave me to eat without a drink to wash it down your getting Pennies.” 

A fourth one wrote, “I get that the tipping culture is getting out of hand but not tipping servers is crazyyyyyy.” 

In an earlier story posted on Daily Dot, a TikTok user, @lovee.leahh_, shared a video of a woman who refused to tip at a mall and walked away after being asked if she wanted to leave a tip. 

The video began with a woman standing at the payment counter of a retail shop in a mall. She was about to make a payment for the stuff she bought. While doing so, the shop employee could be heard asking her twice, "Do you want to tip?" The lady replied, “Hell no!” She continued, “No tip.”

@lovee.leahh_

I still can’t get over this? Ariel was so embarrassed #fypシ゚viral #fyp #grandmagonewild

♬ original sound - Leah Danzy

The shopkeeper replied, “Ok! I just asked.” In response, she said, “I know, and I just told you,” and started walking away. The lady then moved away, telling the shopkeeper, “Thank you! Have a good day.” Then she looked into the camera and appeared to be looking at the person shooting the video. She said, 'They are talking about f------ tip,' and the video ended.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described by commenters on this video. The details above reflect the creator's stated views and commenters' individual accounts as shared on TikTok.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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