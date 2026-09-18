A Woman Said ‘Hell No’ When Asked if She Wanted to Tip at a Mall Kiosk — the Cashier Said ‘I Just Asked’

A TikTok user, @lovee.leahh_, shared a video of a woman who refused to tip at a mall and walked away after being asked if she wanted to leave a tip. The video has received 3 million views and 3,244 comments as of publication, with many commenters supporting the woman and criticizing tipping.

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The video begins with a woman standing at the payment counter of a retail shop in a mall. She is about to make a payment for the stuff she bought. While doing so, the shop employee can be heard asking her twice, "Do you want to tip?" The lady replied, “Hell no!” She continued, “No tip.”

The shopkeeper replied, “Ok! I just asked.” In response, she said, “I know, and I just told you,” and started walking away. A young girl accompanying the woman watched the exchange with her mouth open in apparent surprise.



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The lady then moved away, telling the shopkeeper, “Thank you! Have a good day.” Then she looked into the camera and appeared to be looking at the person shooting the video. She said, 'They are talking about f------ tip,' and the video ended. In the caption, it was written, “I still can’t get over this. Ariel was so embarrassed.” Ariel appears to be the little girl who stood in shock, witnessing the entire incident.



The comments section was filled with people criticizing the practice of tipping. One commenter wrote, “I’m done with tips. Only at restaurants, and that’s all.” Another commenter wrote, “Everyone getting tips! Can I get one at my corporate job? Damn.” A third commenter wrote, “What did she purchase? I feel like tips are for restaurant servers and stylists.” A fourth commenter wrote, “She’s not wrong she just spent her money to purchase an item what does she need a tip for ?”



Tipping has always been a point of major conversation. Earlier, Daily Dot had shared an incident where a TikTok creator @gemma.moro, who was a waitress, described a table of eight that she says left a $10 tip on a bill exceeding $300. The video had gathered more than 780,000 views and over 6,100 comments as of publication.



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She recorded herself ranting in her car after the shift about the people who took up so much of her time that she was unable to serve other customers for the rest of the night. She was initially glad to take the table, since larger parties usually meant a bigger bill and a bigger tip. The family's order came to more than $300, but they only left her $10 once the meal was finished.



She said the combination of the low tip and missed tables left her with very little to show for the entire shift. She added that the table effectively occupied her for hours while paying customers who might have tipped better went to other servers instead.



She said she would have been less bothered by the tip amount if the table had been easier to serve.



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the total bill amount, the tip left, or the identities of the family described in this video. The details reflect the account shared by @lovee.leahh_ and @gemma.moro on TikTok.