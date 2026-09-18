Daughter Got Caught Bullying a Classmate Over Her Shoes and Hair — Her Mom’s Response Ended With One Sentence That Has the Comment Section in Tears

When a mother found out that her daughter had bullied a classmate because of her shoes and hair, she told her child that simply having more than someone else does not mean one is better. Her approach to addressing the bullying drew widespread praise in the comments.

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A video posted by @xnatsuo showing the mother addressing the bullying had drawn more than 892,000 likes as of publication. Commenters cannot stop praising the way the mother is teaching her daughter empathy and humility.

The mother asked her daughter whether she had any savings, then mentioned she had received an email from the school, which said that her her daughter, Dakota, had been found bullying another student about her shoes and hair.

The bullied student had been crying and was uncomfortable and embarrassed as a result of her daughter's comments.

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@xnatsuo Having more than someone else doesn’t make you better than them. I had to remind my daughter that you never know what another family is going through, and making someone feel bad about what they wear is NOT okay. ?? #Parenting #ParentingTalk #MomLife #Kids #Respect ♬ original sound - XNatsuo

When questioned regarding the incident, Dakota used a term widely considered a racial slur to describe the other student's hair. She said that other student's shoes were dirty and that her hair was "nappy."

The mother asked her daughter where she thought she came from and reminded her of the values she had been taught. "What have I told y'all to be?" she asks. "Humble about everything you get," she says as the daughter is too ashamed to reply.

The mother then says that she is going to take her daughter's savings and spend the money on special treatment for the girl who had been bullied. She also makes it clear that if the school gets in touch with her once more about the bullying, she will give away her daughter's possessions.

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In the video's most emotional moment, the mother tells her daughter, "I was that little girl that you just bullied."

That part affected many people in the comments, who said that they had been bullied as children. One of them commented, "My eyes filled with tears when I heard her say, 'Because I was that little girl you bullied!'" They also said that they had been bullied in primary school and that such experiences can stay with people for the rest of their lives. Another viewer shared: "Many of us were that little girl [who] was bullied."

TikTok users discuss how this mom corrects her child's behavior.

Commenters mostly praised the mom for dealing with the situation with a conversation rather than physical punishment or name-calling.

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One person said, "Great parenting right there," and another referred to her as "my type of mom." Other people said they know the value of teaching children to be humble and kind no matter what their financial situation was. "Remember where you came from," one viewer wrote.

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @xnatsuo. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described, including the school's communication or the identities of those involved. The child's name has been used as provided in the video.