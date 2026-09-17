Woman Shares How to Tell if A Man Actually Likes Them

A woman who goes by @invinciblevenus on TikTok shared dating advice based on what she says she has learned from going on more than 100 first dates. In a video that has 136,900 likes and 674 comments, she explained what she believes women should look for when trying to determine whether a man is genuinely interested in spending time with them.

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Her main message was simple: “If he wanted to, he would.”

She said a man who consistently fails to respond to texts or make plans may not be interested. According to her, someone who wants to spend time with you will make an effort to do so.

@invinciblevenus_ Does he love me? If you are unsure - he doesn‘t actually like you. He needs to do as many on thisnlist as possible. The fewer he does, the more likely it’s a situationship. #datingadvice #doesheloveme ♬ Originalton - invinciblevenus_

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She also addressed men who say they want to marry someone but don't take steps toward building a future with them. She suggested that if a man talks about marriage but rarely makes time to see you, that could be a sign that his actions don't match his words.

The TikToker also said that someone who repeatedly makes excuses for not seeing you may be avoiding spending time with you.

Woman Shares Signs a Man May Be Interested

The creator said some signs of interest can be found in the effort a man makes to spend time with someone. For example, she said a man who is willing to see you after a long day of work or travel a significant distance just to spend a few minutes with you is showing that seeing you is important to him.

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She also said shyness or appearing red-faced around someone can be a sign of romantic interest.

Another sign, according to the TikToker, is whether a man includes you in his social life. She said introducing you to important people in his life and making you part of his social circle can indicate that he sees a future with you.

The video prompted viewers to share their own dating experiences, with some agreeing with her advice and others pointing out that these signs don't necessarily guarantee a healthy or faithful relationship.

“Heavy on the willing to put in a ridiculous amount of effort in order to be able to see you for an incredibly short amount of time!” one commenter wrote.

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Another added, “They make you a part of their life is key. Not hiding you in their bedroom.”

One viewer reflected on her own dating history, writing, “Realising every man I’ve dated just didn’t like me.”

Another commenter agreed with the TikToker's argument that some men may be easier to read than women think.

“Men are actually so simple, we women make it complicated by analyzing every move. If you have to analyze, he doesn’t like you!!!” they wrote.

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Not everyone agreed that the signs described in the video necessarily indicate a successful relationship.

“They can like you now and dislike you later though,” one commenter wrote.

Another shared an example from her own relationship, saying her ex regularly traveled to see her and introduced her to his friends and colleagues, but still cheated on her.

“My ex, for 3years, took a flight every 1/2 months just to see me even if it was just for three days, he introduced me to all of his friends/colleagues but he still managed to cheat on me countless times, he was living parallel lives,” she wrote.

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The comments showed that while some viewers related to the TikToker's advice, others felt that making an effort and spending time together aren't necessarily proof of someone's intentions or commitment.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the dating history or experiences described by @invinciblevenus. The details in this article are based on her account and the reactions and personal experiences shared by viewers in the comments.