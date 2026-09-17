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Employee Says Boss Told Them to Leave Early, Then Asked Them to Stay When They Realized Reports Were Incomplete

3:20 PM CDT on September 17, 2026

Employee’s Two-Week Notice Turns Into Workplace Drama

Employee’s Two-Week Notice Turns Into Workplace Drama

|Image Credit: Canva

Reddit’s r/pettyrevenge is a popular forum where users share stories about getting back at people who have wronged them. In a post by u/MoneyOrganic4728, one user described leaving a toxic workplace and how their former employer’s decision ended up working against them.

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The post has received 18,000 upvotes and 498 comments.

u/MoneyOrganic4728 began by explaining that, in their field, it is customary to give a month’s notice before leaving a job. However, their workplace had a history of telling employees to leave before their two-week notice period was over.

The Redditor said they planned accordingly.

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“For this reason, I only gave 2 weeks instead of a month since I could reasonably go without income for 2-4 weeks until I get my first check from my new job,” they wrote.

As expected, the company told the Redditor to leave after just two days. They emailed their employer to explain that they still had unfinished reports, but the company told them to leave anyway.

The Redditor said they were fine with the decision.

“They screwed themselves by not checking if I had reports coming up before telling me to gtfo. They quickly emailed back and said ‘on second thought, you can stay for the full 2 weeks and get those reports done!’” they wrote.

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The company apparently changed its mind after realizing that the Redditor still had outstanding reports to complete.

However, the Redditor had already made other arrangements.

“I emailed them back and informed them that because I expected to be let go early, I made arrangements with my new job to start early and already informed them I would be starting early. So I couldn’t stay the full 2 weeks anymore, since I was originally told 2 days,” they added.

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Redditors Share Their Own Workplace Experiences

The story resonated with Redditors, including users who said they had experienced similar situations at their own workplaces.

One commenter shared a story about a company they had worked for over eight years.

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Other users praised the original poster for being considerate, with some saying they would not have mentioned the unfinished reports before leaving.

Some commenters also offered practical advice, including information about applying for unemployment benefits after being dismissed early.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The details in this article are based solely on u/MoneyOrganic4728’s account of their workplace experience, as well as the reactions and advice shared by commenters on r/pettyrevenge.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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