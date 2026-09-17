‘Everything Always Smelled a Bit Like Chlorine’: Internet Shares What It’s Like Dating a Pro Athlete

A post on r/AskReddit started a discussion about dating professional athletes. The post, titled 'People who dated a professional athlete, how did that relationship go?' had received 1,200 comments as of publication. The comments were filled with stories from people who had dated professional athletes.

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One of the first comments was from a woman who revealed she dated an international swimmer. She wrote that her boyfriend used to wake up at 5 a.m. to swim. He used to come back to eat, cuddle, and sleep, before repeating the routine in the afternoon.

“He was really good at balancing his training and the relationship, which I don’t think I fully appreciated in the moment,” she wrote. She further stated that his shoulder used to take ¾ of the bed, which, according to her, was a blessing and curse. "The biggest downside was, no matter how much he showered, everything always smelled a bit like chlorine," she concluded.

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Another commenter wrote that he dated a woman who was an Olympic athlete and also held a national record in her event. He said competing at that level requires a lot of dedication and time. So the lesson he learned was that one can either support their partner or the relationship ends quickly.

“While we were together, I saw a lot of people come and go in her friends’ lives because they couldn’t handle the time, focus, travel, or jealousy of knowing your partner is constantly surrounded by other high-performing athletes,” he wrote.

He confessed that some people are happy to be in that situation; however, it messes with the heads of others. He concluded by praising her and writing, “She was awesome and is still doing great things.”



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One user wrote about his wife's friend, who married an NBA player. He revealed that he went to the wedding, which was “amazing.” “Still see them from time to time. They are doing great and have a couple of kids. Sometimes they are just normal,” he wrote.

Sharing the experience of dating a Premier League footballer, a commenter wrote that the footballer wasn't very smart and that the power dynamics were too much. “You could tell he hardly hears no, and I didn’t want to feel controlled, so I left. Not to mention, they cheat a lot lol,” the user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account as shared on r/AskReddit.

