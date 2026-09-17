Teachers at a School Dressed Like Students and Filmed the Results — the Compilation Has the Comment Section Relating Hard

A TikTok user, Derrik Reynolds, shared a funny video that appears to have been filmed at a school. The video is a compilation of several funny instances in which teachers dressed up as students and behaved like them.

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The video had received 1,918 views and 199 likes as of publication. The clip begins with a teacher wearing a hoodie, track pants, and an item resembling a shower cap. As the teacher walks down the hallway while looking at her phone, she notices the camera following her.

In the next clip, a teacher wearing a hoodie and pants walks down the hallway. He walks with his entire body moving from side to side, making the scene look exaggerated. Another clip shows a teacher dancing with a bag of chips in her hand while singing, ‘Call my mum.’



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Another clip shows a teacher in a hoodie with a straight face. When asked the reason for being in the office, the teacher replied, “I don’t know; some teacher sent me down to the office.” A teacher who is using her phone is then told to get off it. She instantly replied, “Hey! I am texting my mom,” and went back to looking at her phone.

A similar situation occurs later in the video when another teacher is confronted for using her phone. She responds that she is texting her mother. Two teachers entering through a door are questioned about being late. One of them keeps her headphones on without responding, while the other says, ‘I’m here today!’

A phone situation comes up again when a teacher who is looking at her phone secretly through her pant pocket is told to not be on her phone. The teacher replies, “I'm not on my phone. I dont have my phone on me. I dont know what you are talking about.”

Another teacher walks in with a blanket wrapped around her. When told to take that off and follow the rules, the teacher made a face and replied, “I don't care about the rules.”



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In the comments section, one commenter wrote, “I was the kid always calling her mom in school.” Another wrote, “I’m so glad my kids go to private school.” A third commenter only posted crying emojis.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the school shown in the video or whether those depicted consented to being filmed. The details above reflect the account as shared by @derrick.reynolds1 on TikTok.

