“100% True”: People Share the Scariest Stories They’ve Ever Heard And They’re Nightmare Fuel

A new post on Reddit started a discussion about the scariest story. The post under r/AskReddit was shared on October 7, and it was titled “What is the scariest story you know is 100% true?” It drew 1,800 views as of publication.

The first story shared by a commenter was about a 21-year-old power plant worker in Tampa who died on the fourth day of his job. The commenter wrote that there was a power plant in Tampa that kept the unit running without a water tank that was supposed to catch and cool the molten lava created, but it couldn't because of a clog.

The factory sent five workers to clear the blockage, not knowing that the slag was building up directly above them, reaching more than 1,000 degrees. “It spread forty feet, half a foot thick.” The commenter wrote that the youngest worker in there was Antonia Navarrete, who was 21 years old. He took a job at TECO for $12 an hour as a maintenance worker.

On the fourth day of his job, he died, and at that time, he called her, reached her voicemail, and left his last words to be recorded forever. “Mom! Help me! Mom! I’m burning! Call the cops! Mom!’ In the background, between his screams, his family could hear the hiss of the steam until his screaming stopped.”

Another story that came up in the comments section was about a woman who was friends with the commenter's mother. Her son, who must have been 19 or in his early 20s, died for no apparent reason. “No drugs in his system, no injuries, no signs of trauma or suffocation, no known or unknown pre-existing illnesses, nothing,” the commenter wrote.

“The thought that you can be young, perfectly normal, perfectly healthy, and still randomly die in your sleep, is terrifying to me,” wrote the user. The third story that popped up in the comments section was the 2022 Paria diving disaster. The commenter wrote that multiple men working a diving crew were sucked into an oil pipeline while working on it.

Although they survived the initial vortex, they remained trapped in the pipeline. The oil company that had hired the men had actively stopped others from attempting rescue. One man stuck in the pipe crawled back and survived after being rescued by relatives of the crew. “The other four stayed in an air pocket, praying and comforting each other until they died. In the dark, small pipe, not knowing if the air they were breathing was safe.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities or experiences described by the Reddit users. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/AskReddit.