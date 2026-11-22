A woman sparked a heated Reddit discussion after she told her sister-in-law to leave the family group chat. The conflict began when the sister-in-law objected to photos of the woman’s daughter being shared in the family chats.

The woman shared the situation in a post on r/AmItheAsshole. She explained that her sister-in-law had struggled with infertility for years and had experienced a miscarriage. However, the woman questioned whether that pain justified asking relatives to stop sharing pictures of her child.

Sister-in-law objected to family photos after years of infertility struggles

The Reddit poster said her brother and sister-in-law both wanted children, but they had struggled to conceive. The sister-in-law had been diagnosed with infertility before their marriage. The couple later experienced a miscarriage around three years ago, after approximately four months of pregnancy.

The poster said her daughter remained the only child in their family so far. She described several uncomfortable encounters at family gatherings, where her sister-in-law ignored the little girl. Her brother explained that seeing the child reminded his wife of her own struggles. The sister-in-law also declined invitations to the girl’s birthday milestones and once asked the poster not to bring her daughter to Christmas gathering.

The disagreement resurfaced during fall activities. Family members shared pictures from apple picking and pumpkin carving in their group chats. The poster uploaded three family pictures from a pumpkin patch, including her daughter. Her sister-in-law called and asked her to stop posting pictures of the child.

The woman declined to stop sharing the pictures and told her sister-in-law to leave the family chat if seeing them upset her. Her brother became angry and accused her of making his wife cry. The poster said she had already tried discussing the situation with them several times.

Reddit users largely supported the poster and urged the couple to seek professional help. One commenter wrote, “Your sister-in-law needs professional psychological help.” That response received more than 33,000 upvotes in the screenshot.

Another user argued that infertility did not justify excluding a child from family life. “Your daughter is part of the family whether she likes it or not,” the commenter wrote. The comment received 40 upvotes.

One more commenter shared a personal experience with pregnancy loss. They wrote, “I had a miscarriage at 4 months and I cannot even fathom telling my family members to censor their kids because I’m sad.” That response received 225 upvotes.

A second comment read, “It’s a horrible thing to struggle with infertility but she needs to do the work to come to terms with it.” The commenter added that leaving a group chat offered a reasonable solution.

Other users also questioned the brother’s response. One commenter called him “a big b***” and argued that he enabled his wife’s behavior. Another suggested creating a separate family chat without the couple.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the family events described in the Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster’s account on r/AmItheAsshole.