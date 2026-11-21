A woman says her honeymoon took an unexpected turn when her mother-in-law showed up at the resort. Her TikTok story about the visit, her husband’s reaction, and an embarrassing poolside revelation has attracted millions of views.

TikTok creator @txcstories shared the story in a video that has received 2.5 million views. The post also attracted 199,000 likes and 8,100 comments at the time of publication. She began by asking viewers when they knew their marriages had ended. For her, the answer came just one day into her honeymoon.

The creator said her relationship already showed warning signs during the wedding. She recalled her husband, Ben, sharing an emotional 'mother-son' dance with his mother. The pair reportedly held each other’s faces as they cried and swayed together. She initially attributed their behavior to the emotions surrounding the wedding.

Things continued after the ceremony. The creator said Ben spent much of their wedding night on FaceTime with his mother. Their call reportedly lasted until 3 a.m. She claimed that Ben and his mother had expressed concerns about losing each other.

Her mother-in-law showed up at the honeymoon resort

The creator said she was relaxing beside the pool when she heard someone shout Ben’s childhood nickname. His mother had arrived at the resort, and Ben immediately ran toward her. She described him jumping over pool toys and sun loungers to reach his mother. The two then embraced for around 30 seconds.

The creator said she wasn't particularly surprised by the visit, as she had expected her mother-in-law to arrive. Ben arranged dinner for all three that evening, but she declined. She told him that an upset stomach would keep her from joining them. The mother and son returned around 2 a.m., reportedly drunk.

The following morning brought an even more uncomfortable revelation. The creator said hotel guests applauded Ben and his mother when they entered the pool area. His mother then revealed that she and Ben had pretended to be newlyweds the previous night. According to the creator, the pair received free champagne and drinks from guests celebrating their supposed marriage.

She said Ben stayed silent while his mother explained their stunt. The creator then stood on her sun lounger and addressed the pool. She told guests that Ben was her husband and the woman beside him was his mother. She said several guests appeared disgusted by the revelation.

TikTok viewers react to the honeymoon story

The creator said she booked a flight home and packed her bags. She ended the video with another cliffhanger. She claimed that a couple approached her while she was leaving and showed her something that made her feel sick. She promised to explain the discovery in a follow-up video.

Viewers responded with disbelief and dark humor. One commenter asked, “so the umbilical cord was still attached. you never tripped on it?” Another wrote, “All of this felt inappropriate to even hear. 🤢”

“My favorite part of this story was ‘now my ex husband,’” one viewer added. A second comment read, “How many red flags were ignored before you got married?” Another user wrote, “That wasn’t your husband, that was her husband.”

One viewer also raised concerns about emotional boundaries, writing, “Mother’s that are inlove with their sons and create emotional incest is SO weird to me and is not talked about enough.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events in the creator’s account. The details above reflect her version of events as shared on TikTok. The creator has not yet explained the couple’s alleged discovery in the video.