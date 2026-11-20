TikTok user @jilliandoesbranding makes videos about the job market, recruiting, and hiring. In a recent video, she discussed a LinkedIn job posting that looked unusual enough to warrant further investigation. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 471,300 views and 1,159 comments.

Jillian explained that a contact had sent her the job listing on LinkedIn a while earlier and asked her to take a look. Several details immediately raised concerns.

"It looked really weird because on the job posting itself was the role, the qualifications, the requirements. And then below that were a bunch of like internal recruiter notes about the role itself, and then a section that said red flags and green flags in terms of what they were looking for the candidate, including a red flag that said recently laid off or between jobs hard pass. And then below that was a list of names, full first and last names, and the companies that those people currently worked at, along with single lines about whether they were being considered or not for the role," she said.

According to Jillian, the job listing had been published with internal recruiting information still attached. Curious about how widespread the issue might be, she decided to investigate further.

She discovered that the company was using an AI recruiting firm based in Canada called David Joseph and Company. The firm had 133 job listings, and Jillian found that 110 of them contained the same kind of internal notes.

The AI platform being used was called Contrario. The company describes its service as AI-powered recruiting with a human overseeing the process. The job listings and related information were also appearing on a career-site platform called Manatal.

Jillian said she reached out to all three companies to ask about what she had found.

"I didn't hear back from David Joseph and Co or Manatal about it, but I did hear back from Contrario and they discovered what was happening and they immediately corrected it. And they did a scan across all of their other clients to make sure that this wasn't happening, to ensure that it wasn't a platform issue, but that it was likely a human issue," she said.

TikTok Users Question How Candidate Information Ended Up in Public Listings

Viewers were particularly concerned that the listings appeared to include candidates' full names, current employers, and information about whether they were being considered for a role.

"I think someone at that company will now be in between jobs," one commenter remarked.

"Lemme guess, one of the job requirements is 'attention to detail,'" another joked.

Some commenters focused on the potential privacy implications of having candidates' personal information visible in public job listings.

"That's a violation of personal data," one user wrote. Another questioned whether the disclosure could give affected candidates grounds to sue the companies.

"People using Al and NOT CHECKING THE WORK is becoming a real issue," another commenter said. A reply beneath the comment described another instance in which a job listing had reportedly included internal information.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @jilliandoesbranding, which are based on her account of the investigation shared in the video.