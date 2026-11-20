TikTok creator @katiechik shared a video describing how she was allegedly followed by a stranger during a frightening visit to Walmart. She's using the experience to warn others to stay aware of their surroundings because they never know who might be watching or following them. Since its publication, the video has garnered 4.2 million views and 6,206 comments.

Katie said the incident happened one morning around 11 a.m. She had gone to Walmart to return a few items and pick up a pair of shoes for her daughter.

As she made her way toward the women's section, she noticed a middle-aged man walking nearby and repeatedly looking in her direction. She initially didn't think much of it, but after he walked past her and looked her way for the third time, she became suspicious. She also found it unusual that he was in the women's section when the men's section was on the other side of the store.

According to Katie, the man wasn't even pretending to browse for items. Instead, he appeared to be circling the area where she was shopping. At one point, they made eye contact. Katie said she gave him a stern look, but he responded with a smile.

Later, she went to the shoe section and briefly crouched down to look for a pair of shoes for her daughter. When she stood up, she noticed the man was still nearby. She decided to move to another part of the store, but said the stranger continued following her.

Katie said the man's behavior became so noticeable that she called her husband and asked him to stay on the phone with her until she could leave the store. She then headed to the self-checkout area to pay for her items, only to see the same man come within about three feet of her.

Woman Says Walmart Surveillance Footage Revealed How Closely She Was Followed

While describing the man to her husband, Katie said she began to suspect he was waiting for her to finish checking out so he could follow her outside. Concerned, she alerted a Walmart employee working at the self-checkout and said, "There is a man following me."

According to Katie, the man noticed her speaking to the employee and ran toward another exit. She said Walmart's security team took her concerns seriously and asked her to identify the man using the store's surveillance footage.

After reviewing the footage, Katie said she realized the situation had been more concerning than she initially thought. She claimed the man had been actively looking for her throughout the store and hiding in certain blind spots while waiting for her to pass.

What's worse is that after he ran out of Walmart, he was sitting patiently in his car for over 10 minutes, apparently waiting for her to leave! It was definitely one of her scariest Walmart experiences, but also a cautionary tale to others to be aware of their surroundings.

Many of the viewers praised her for her situational awareness, stating that it most likely saved her life, while others said that she should've made a scene to draw attention to him. One commenter wrote, "Be assertive, loud and direct. If someone is bothering you look them dead in the face, 'CAN I HELP YOU?!' "

"Ladies, get self defense items. Learn how to use them. Keep them in your purse. And get LOUD. Make a scene," another commenter advised.

A separate commenter confirmed her experience, and said that something similar happened to her at Walmart as well. She wrote, "I had this happen with a woman at Walmart recently with my kids and they took it very seriously as well. I was so thankful."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @katiechik, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.