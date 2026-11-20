TikTok user @christiancooks99 shared a video detailing an unforgettable relationship with a former girlfriend, whom he eventually broke up with because of what he described as her poor hygiene habits. The video garnered 5.4 million views and more than 10,500 comments as of publication.

Christian explained that he began dating the woman a few years ago, while he was still in college. They were together for five months before he ended the relationship. A few months into dating, he said, she had become comfortable enough to use the bathroom in his presence, specifically to have a bowel movement.

Christian said he had never been shy about using the bathroom himself, so he didn't initially see it as a big deal. But one day, while she was visiting his place, she asked to use the bathroom. Roughly 30 minutes after she finished, he went in to use the toilet. That's when he noticed that she hadn't flushed, and there was no used toilet paper indicating that she had wiped.

Since it was the first time he had noticed this, Christian said he didn't think much of it and simply flushed the toilet himself. However, the lack of used toilet paper caught his attention and made him question her hygiene habits.

"I'm also curious because there was no toilet paper in there, whatsoever. . . So, I opened my trashcan. I'm like, maybe she's weird, maybe she throws out the toilet paper in the trash," he said.

To his surprise, he couldn't find any used toilet paper in the trash, either. Rather than confront her immediately, Christian decided to wait and see whether the behavior happened again.

A few weeks later, she visited him and asked to use the bathroom again. This time, Christian said he was curious to see whether the same thing would happen. As soon as she finished, he went into the bathroom and checked the toilet. Once again, he found that it hadn't been flushed and couldn't see any used toilet paper.

He decided to ask her about it.

"Hey, lady. One, you forgot to flush, so please do that. Two, where'd you put the toilet paper?" he recalled asking.

She replied, "Oh, I just don't use any."

Christian said he initially convinced himself that she had to be joking. He admitted that he was young at the time and thought he was in love, so he desperately didn't want to believe what she was telling him.

Viewers Couldn't Believe This Level of Bad Hygiene Existed

Although Christian struggled to accept what he had heard, he continued paying attention to her habits. He said that every time she visited, she used the toilet without flushing afterward, and he never found any used toilet paper.

He also noticed that the toothbrush he had bought for her to keep at his place was never wet, making him wonder whether she used it at all. However, Christian said her breath never seemed to smell bad.

Based on these experiences, he questioned whether his girlfriend was maintaining basic bathroom and oral hygiene.

This was so hard to digest that even the viewers were in disbelief. One commenter wrote, "Soooooo. . . on TOP of NOT wiping, she WASN'T FLUSHING NOR BRUSHING???"

The final straw came when Christian was in the shower preparing for a party. She asked to come in and use the toilet while he showered, and he allowed her to. He said, "I'm in the shower. I hear her take care of her business, get up, and just walk out of the bathroom."

He continued, "So, I finish my shower, I go check the toilet, and there is a hot steaming dump sitting in the toilet. No toilet paper, didn't wash her hands."

That's when he finally realized that she was had a habit of not wiping. He then approached her and asked if she was serious about not needing to wipe. And without shame, she confirmed, "Yes, I don't need to." He immediately ended the relationship and asked her to leave his place.

She then proceeded to tell her friends what a horrible person he was for kicking her out, but left out the part about her bad hygiene habits.

Many of the commenters agreed that not flushing is disgusting, but not wiping on top of that is unforgivable. One commenter wrote, "I can't move past the not flushing part to even comprehend the not wiping part."

Another commenter agreed. They wrote, "The no flushing would have grossed me out worse than anything."

Comparing the situation to their own experience, one viewer commented that her ex did the same thing. She wrote, "MY EX WAS THE EXACT SAME. I found out the exact same way and he told me the exact same thing. 'Mine come out clean I don't need to wipe'???"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @christiancooks99, which are based solely on his personal account shared in the video.