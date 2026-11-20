A woman said her husband’s mother and sister began controlling parts of her home after she moved to Ontario and gave birth. Her post, shared on r/inlaws on November 20, 2026, asks whether she should consider divorce.

The post received more than 67 upvotes and drew more than 34 comments at the time of publication. The poster said she is 31 and her husband is 40. Their daughter is 6 months old.

She said the couple moved to Ontario a few months before their baby arrived. “My husband (40M) is a good man, and for the most part we have lived in peace,” she wrote. She said everything changed after the family relocated. Her husband’s mother and sister live nearby, and she said he now seems to care more about their opinions.

“They interfere a lot in my house, down to what I cook, when I wake up, and whether the house is clean enough,” she wrote. The relatives tell her husband that he works a lot and needs rest. She said he does not consider how difficult this period has been for her.

The poster said she moved to a new area, went through pregnancy and childbirth, and now raises the baby while feeling alone. She said she feels as though her husband has stopped loving her. “I moved to a new place, went through pregnancy and birth, and I am raising a baby, mostly feeling alone in it,” she wrote.

Her husband took one month off from his work-from-home job after their daughter was born. She said he used the time for hobbies rather than supporting her or spending time with the baby. “Instead of using that time to support me and be with the baby, he followed his hobbies,” she wrote.

She said he began gardening during his month off and spent three hours each morning visiting his sister and mother. She also said he spent an hour each evening taking his mother to his sister’s home, leaving her alone with their newborn during that time.

The poster said she feels invisible in her own home and does not want to live by her in-laws' rules. “I feel invisible in my own home,” she wrote. “I did not move here and have a baby to live by my mother-in-law and sister-in-law’s rules.”

She asked other users whether she was overreacting by considering divorce. She also asked whether anyone had experienced a similar situation.

“Am I overreacting for thinking about divorce? Has anyone been through something like this?” she wrote. She said she did not know whether counseling could help and doubted it would work if her husband did not recognize that there was a problem.

One commenter urged the poster to end the marriage without feeling guilty. The commenter argued that her husband had made his choice and had not prioritized her or their baby. “Divorce. Don’t feel guilty. Just do it,” the commenter wrote. “You aren’t his priority,” the commenter added. “He won’t change because he doesn’t want to.”

Husband’s family took over woman’s home. r/inlaws

Another reply said the husband's relatives should no longer be allowed to stay in the home. “They don’t get to stay anymore. Let them tantrum over it,” the commenter wrote. The commenter said they had made one rule clear when they got married: their marriage would end if their partner did not put them first. “I win,” the commenter wrote. “The day he doesn’t put me first we’re done.”

A separate reply focused on the poster’s financial independence and her daughter. “Are you educated? Are you able to get a job?” the commenter wrote. “Leave him, be a role model for your daughter."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, her husband and the commenters have not been confirmed.