A TikTok user, @olivia.mathers, shared a dating experience in which a man sprinkled water on her face with his hands to baptize her during their first date, leaving her stunned. The video, shared on November 19, had received 196,100 views at the time of publication.

The woman revealed that she had gone on her first date since becoming single, saying she did it for research purposes and self-discovery. She carefully chose a man who she felt ticked all her boxes and seemed like an appropriate choice as she tried to get back into the dating scene.



The TikToker revealed that she got ready, put on makeup, wore a nice satin top and drove half an hour to the venue the man had chosen. However, she felt that a few aspects of the date fell short in the chivalry department. Since she was only there for research purposes, she said she did not have any expectations.

The woman then revealed that her date asked about her plans for the weekend. She replied that one of her girlfriends had started going to church, so she sometimes joined her. He appreciated that.

“Time goes by, and I’m kinda like glancing off into the distance, just like enjoying a moment of silence. You know we cannot be fearful of silence. Like, I wanna know that men can sit there and not be threatened if there’s a bit of silence,” she said.

The woman said she was people-watching when she suddenly felt water being splashed across her face. When she turned toward her date, she saw that he had his hand hanging over his cup of water and heard him say, “baptised you”. She was left speechless and said she could barely continue telling the story. She also questioned what might have gone through his mind before he did it.



In the comments section, one user asked, in shock, how the woman even reacted to this behavior of the man. Another commenter wrote, “You said you were going to church; he said, ~ save yourself the trip.” A third commenter wrote that they found this insanely funny and even questioned, “Would I go back? I'm not sure.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @olivia.mathers's account as shared on TikTok.