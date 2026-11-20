A TikTok post showing a student's unusual exam answers has sparked discussion about why teachers are frustrated with the new generation of students. The video, posted by @tarjanaee on November 18, has garnered 461,300 likes, more than 14,000 comments and more than 70,000 shares.

It's unclear whether the creator is a teacher, as her account features posts about various aspects of her lifestyle. However, the video about students has become the most-viewed post on her account, garnering 2.1 million views within a day of being uploaded.

The video begins with the TikTok user showing a question paper with minimal answers written in pencil. She suggests that the paper explains why teachers are annoyed with the new generation of students.

The creator then zooms in on one of the questions and the student's response. The question asks the student to write five sentences and provide two citations. Instead of answering, the student wrote, "Twin, I'm not feeling it today," accompanied by a small drawing of a broken heart and a rose. The statement references a popular internet slang expression often associated with Gen Z.

The TikTok user then flips the page to show the student's answer to another question. Instead of responding to the prompt, the student simply wrote, "Nah Imma do my own thing V," another reference to an internet meme.

The unusual exam answers prompted a range of reactions in the comments.

"My son in 5th grade had to do his Works Cited page. he told me he put a picture of spaghetti and I asked why. he told me, 'I was feeling italian.' Took his iPad for a week," one user wrote, sharing an experience involving their child.

Other commenters argued that schools needed to take a firmer approach to students who submitted such answers.

"It’s because schools still advance them to the next grade. There’s no consequences," one user wrote. Another added, "I wouldn’t even argue. I would just put a zero and keep it pushing."

A third user offered a different perspective, writing, "They tired of school, and the ongoing indoctrination and preparation for the workforce. They are tired and they haven't reached adulthood. I feel them because I felt the same way at their age."

Another user expressed sympathy for the students, writing, "While this sucks in a way, I kind of get it. I'm 34 and feel hopeless w/ the state of everything. What kind of future do they have promised for them?"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details surrounding the exam paper shown in the video. The article reflects the content shared by TikTok creator @tarjanaee.