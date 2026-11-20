A 20-year-old man shared a post about being catfished by his long-distance girlfriend of nearly two years. The revelation left him feeling lost and betrayed. The post, shared on r/whatdoIdo on November 19, had drawn 1,300 views as of publication.

The man shared that he had been in a relationship with an 18-year-old woman for the past year and had known her for almost two years. He wrote that their bond began as a long-distance international friendship but eventually blossomed into love, and they started dating.



The man revealed that they initially had frequent video calls, but these eventually stopped after his girlfriend's camera broke. He admitted that he had never gotten a clear look at her. In fact, he said they had never met in person and had remained entirely online since they first got to know each other.

“I have seen her pictures alot of times since she used to send me pics taken from her mom's or her friends' phones. Then yesterday I realised I have been catfished for the entirety of the friendship and the relationship, and then when I came to know abt all this I just got overwhelmed,” he wrote.

The man revealed that he wanted to surprise his girlfriend by buying her a dress, so he asked her mother for her measurements and a full-length picture of her. He wanted to pick a dress that would suit her. After receiving an actual picture from her mother, he said he went numb and speechless.

When the man confronted his girlfriend, she had little to say. Instead, she tried to convince him that appearance should not matter. The man maintained that her appearance was not the issue; rather, his trust had been broken because she had given him false information about herself. He concluded by writing, “Second, I just imagined my entire life with someone who isn't even real. I feel completely lost…”



One commenter suggested that the man's concerns about his girlfriend's appearance were valid and advised him not to let anyone tell him otherwise. Another commenter said they would have felt lost in a similar situation. They questioned, “How can people even get into a relationship without meeting irl?”

Another commenter said the man had learned a lesson the hard way, advised against online dating and described it as a warzone. “Trust doesn’t exist. Loyalty doesn’t exist. I have never dated online because how do you even get by the concept? You never see them; you never touch them (not even talking about s-x here, bro; I just mean simply like HOLDING HANDS). Nothing bro. Stay safe. You’ll get through it. You just sadly had to learn this shit the hard way...”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/whatdoIdo.