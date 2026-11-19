TikTok user @khlokonut shared a video recalling the “girl from hell” she met in high school, describing her as a toxic, possessive, aggressive, and impulsive friend she eventually felt she needed to cut off. The video had generated 514,000 views and 196 comments at the time of publication.

Khloe said it all began when she met the girl on her first day at a new high school during her senior year. The girl befriended her after inviting her to sit at a lunch table with a few other friends. Khloe soon became part of their friend group.

However, after about two weeks of hanging out, Khloe began noticing red flags from this particular friend, whom she calls Banana. One of the biggest warning signs was her habit of gossiping about other people. This eventually led Banana to warn Khloe about other girls at school, cautioning her against becoming friends with them.

Banana even told Khloe about a time she had sneaked into another friend's phone. The story left Khloe wondering why anyone would go through a friend's phone without their consent. It was then that she began to recognize just how possessive Banana could be.

“Basically, she's like, really possessive. . . and controlling over her friends. It literally feels like you're in a relationship with her,” Khloe explained.

She continued, “Our other friend in the friend group, her, and the friend I'm talking about, would, like, get into arguments every day. . . She has a really short temper and she thinks, like, everyone's out to get her.”

TikToker Recalls the Red Flags She Noticed in Her High School Friend

According to Khloe, she eventually got into an argument with Banana over a boy her friend was potentially dating. Khloe explained that the boy was close friends with her boyfriend, but Banana would often complain about him because he wasn't giving her much attention.

After a period of inconsistent communication, Khloe said Banana and the boy agreed to be friends with benefits. One day, Khloe was at her boyfriend's house with Banana, and they were all waiting for the same boy to arrive.

However, he kept making excuses for why he hadn't shown up, which began to frustrate Banana. She became so angry that she started yelling at Khloe and her boyfriend, as though they were responsible for the situation.

Banana then told Khloe she could stay at her boyfriend's house before storming off to her car. Thinking Banana had already driven away, Khloe and her boyfriend began to be intimate. They were interrupted when Banana unexpectedly returned about 30 minutes later.

Khloe's boyfriend was upset and made it clear that he wanted Banana to leave.

Banana stormed back to her car. Shortly afterward, she began sending Khloe a string of messages, including: “You're weird. I would've never done that to you.”

To Khloe, the incident showed that Banana was unwilling to respect her boundaries or her relationship with her boyfriend.

Viewers in the comments shared that they also had a friend similar to Khloe's friend who they had to cut off. One commenter said her ex-friend was physically abusive as well! She wrote, "I had a friend like this for three years and she was. . . actually physically abusive and annoying. She would, like, insult you, and when you would talk back she would hit you or curse you."

Another commenter said that people who talk bad about others will eventually do the same to you. They wrote, "A person who talks bad consistently about others will be talking bad about you to others as well."

A separate commenter revealed that they cut off a friend just like this, and they started rumors about her. She wrote, "Omg I had a friend like that I dropped her and she tried to start rumors, no one believed her. She moved schools. . ."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @khlokonut's account.