A Reddit user shared an amusing story about how his relationship turned sour after he refused to let his girlfriend's younger brother play GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of the most anticipated video game releases of the 21st century, and anyone familiar with the franchise may be eager to try it.

u/Own_Arugula_5548 made a post on r/AITAH asking if he was the a****** for "refusing to let [his] girlfriend’s little brother play GTA 6 at [his] place for a couple of days." The post was shared on November 19 and had 141 upvotes and 181 comments at the time of publication.

The user explained that he had recently bought the game and played it on launch day. He wanted to continue playing the next day, but his girlfriend's brother kept asking if he could play, too. Since the brother did not own a PlayStation 5, he wanted to visit the Reddit user's house to try the game.

"I told him he couldn’t come over that day, but promised that he could come the following day and play as much as he wanted," the user wrote. "My reasoning was pretty simple: I just wanted to enjoy the game on my own for at least a few days before sharing the experience with someone else."

This led to an argument between the Reddit user and his girlfriend, who called him "greedy" for not letting her brother play during the first two days. The user argued that he had never said his girlfriend's brother could not play the game at all. He simply wanted to enjoy it on his own for the first few days. He asked whether he was the a****** for making that choice.

Several commenters sided with the Reddit user, arguing that he was not wrong to want to enjoy a game he had purchased before sharing it. "NTA. If she's so dead set on her little brother having access to a PS5 and playing the latest games right away, then she should just buy him one," one user wrote. "Otherwise, the person who spent their hard-earned money on the games gets first crack at them."

Another added, "You bought the console, you bought the game, and you even offered to let him play the next day. How is that selfish? Your girlfriend’s brother being excited doesn’t mean he’s entitled to your stuff on demand. Waiting one more day won’t kill him."

Other users questioned the brother's age and whether he should be playing GTA 6 at all. "How old is the brother? If he's been waiting the same amount of time as you, then surely he could have saved up enough money in that time for the console and game?" one user wrote.

Another user chimed in, "Also, how old is he? Might even be inappropriate to let him play the game at all if he's too young."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AITAH.