TikTok user @jasonwaidmiller shared a video reflecting on what happened after he told his wife about his affair and came out to her. Although their marriage may have been over, what happened next became one of the most important parts of their lives. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 1 million views and 934 comments.

Jason begins by explaining that, 18 hours after he came out to his wife, she asked him and the other man, Matt, to sit down together.

At the time, Jason's wife was four and a half months pregnant. She told them how devastated she was but acknowledged that a child was still going to be born. She wanted to show everyone that they could make the situation work.

"Fast-forward 23 and a half years. And a few days ago, Ella's college diploma arrived in the mail. And I really stopped that day and paused and reflected on that day, of that conversation with the three of us sitting on the couch," Jason says in the video.

The conversation, he says, took place on Sept. 8, 2003. Reflecting on everything that has happened since then, Jason acknowledges that not all of it has been perfect. But that's OK, because that's life, he says.

He is proud of all the good things that have happened and the progress he has made since coming out and being open about his sexuality. Despite the adversity, he adds that Ella has grown into an amazing person and that all three of them are incredibly proud of her.

TikTok viewers praised Jason's ex-wife after hearing his coming-out story

Cheating, understandably, can be devastating, especially when a partner is pregnant. However, situations like Jason's can also involve complicated personal circumstances, particularly when someone is coming to terms with their sexuality.

"I think it is a wonderful outcome (maybe on the surface? ..as I didn't hear you praise! nor express gratitude for such an amazing woman to simply see it as it was and put the child first) but no doubt, it took the 3 of you to make it work," another user commented.

"Your wife is a strong and amazing person," another viewer wrote.

Others also expressed hope that his ex-wife had found love with someone else. However, viewers don't know how much or how little Jason has been involved in Ella's life, and making assumptions based on their own feelings may do more harm than good.

"We forget that we are human. Born sinners. She doesn't take all the credit. He was honest. She had a choice. They all sacrificed. They all put in the work. They were all selfless. Good job parents," one user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @jasonwaidmiller's account.