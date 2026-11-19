A Reddit user discussed what they described as the declining quality of customer service among Gen Z workers and why, according to them, this shift has occurred. The post was shared under r/CustomerService on November 12 and drew 243 comments as of publication.

The Reddit user claimed that there had been a lot of discussion about the quality of customer service provided by Gen Z workers. According to the user, some of the problems with Gen Z workers' behavior included giving customers blank stares and failing to respond to basic greetings.

The user also argued that being friendly and kind, rather than neutral and robotic, was a requirement of customer service jobs, not an option. “That doesn't mean taking abuse, but it does mean greeting people and being positive by default.”

According to the user, there were many aspects of a job that people might not enjoy but still had to do because they were part of their responsibilities. “If you're paid to dig holes and you choose not to dig holes because you don't like it, that's okay, but that job is going to end pretty quickly for you. So opting out of being friendly in a customer service job should be akin to not fulfilling your duties in the role and should face consequences, ultimately termination, if you don't change.”



One commenter supported the user and wrote that they did not understand people who claimed too much was being asked of customer service workers. The commenter added that their definition of “too much” involved the most basic social interaction: ‘Hi, how are you? Did you find everything okay? Your total is $X. Thanks, have a good day.’ However, the commenter wrote that the new generation did not even want to do that or turn away from their phones to acknowledge customers for even two seconds. “It's gross and concerning behavior.”

Another commenter disagreed with this view. They wrote that the claims were anecdotal and that the Gen Z workers they had hired were probably their best CSRs. “They're very empathetic, typically kind, and seem good at relating to people with different backgrounds. There's a little l delay in problem-solving, but that seems to be becoming an issue across the board as people rely more and more on their phones for answers. The Gen Zers don't let people treat them like sh-t or walk on them, and I absolutely respect that. They understand something that boomers, Gen Xers and elder millennials (my demographic) seem to forget. It's just a job, and letting people treat you like a servant or worse is not worth the paycheck.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/CustomerService.