A post shared to r/AITAH on November 18, 2026, describes a Thanksgiving gathering scheduled before one family member could finish work. The post drew 917 upvotes and 157 comments at the time of publication.

The poster said their mother planned to serve dinner around 3 p.m. on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. They worked until 5 p.m. and needed approximately 30 minutes to drive to the celebration afterward.

They had told their mother about that schedule two weeks earlier. Her explanation for the early meal involved the poster's brother's children, while their visiting sister planned to leave Wednesday. The poster had been excited about a rare opportunity for the whole family to be together. Their grandmother, who was approaching 90, was visiting, along with their sister and her family.

Both the poster and their older brother's family lived locally. They had looked forward to bringing a side dish and sharing the meal, rather than joining everyone after dinner had finished. “My mom said she will try to save leftovers but it doesn’t really feel the same,” the poster wrote. They still intended to attend after work, particularly to see their grandmother.

The scheduling dispute brought up a long-standing feeling of being overlooked. According to the poster, their brother's difficulties had often taken priority throughout their life. “I just feel frustrated,” the poster wrote. They questioned why the family could not eat lunch normally and hold the Thanksgiving dinner around 6 p.m.

In an additional note, the poster said their mother responded that she could not accommodate everyone. She also objected to dinner between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a time the poster said they had never suggested.

The poster described her tone as condescending and connected the exchange with their limited contact with family. Despite not wanting to attend, they only went to see their grandmother.

One commenter compared the leftovers with their own family's approach. “When someone work [sic] on thanksgiving [sic], my mom makes their plate first and sets it aside,” the commenter wrote. “This whole ‘try’ to save food is insane to me.”

Redditor couldn’t attend Thanksgiving dinner due to work. r/AITAH

A reply described setting aside food as routine beyond holiday gatherings. “Even regular meals, my Mom always had plates made up and put aside if you were working late or had classes or what have you.” The commenter questioned why preparing a serving for the employee would require special effort. “The notion that someone cannot take 1-2 minutes to put together a plate for someone arriving later astonishes me as well.”

A commenter suggested addressing the missed celebration rather than treating it as an ordinary dinner. “Don’t say ‘Did you have a nice meal?’ say ‘Did you have a nice Thanksgiving?’” the commenter wrote. “Because the holiday is the meal.” The reply encouraged holding the family accountable for the exclusion. “They’re excluding your rom [sic] the whole thing, don’t let them off the hook for that.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/AITAH. Their identity, their relatives' identities, and the commenters' identities have not been confirmed.