A Reddit user's five-year relationship came to a crossroads when he began questioning whether his girlfriend knew him as well as he knew her. u/LaziestOnTheJob made a post on r/AITAH on November 18, asking whether he was the a****** for not accepting his girlfriend's apology. He went on to describe the events that led to the disagreement.

The user provided some context about the relationship, saying the couple had not always had a perfect dynamic because he often felt his girlfriend was apathetic toward his interests. The two had different hobbies, and while he was willing to take an interest in hers, he did not feel she reciprocated.

The OP enjoyed video games and anime, while his girlfriend was a ballet dancer and an avid reader. Despite their contrasting interests, he said he made an effort to participate in activities she enjoyed, such as attending ballet recitals and watching movie adaptations of books she liked.

However, the OP said he did not receive the same consideration from his girlfriend when it came to his hobbies. He was often "met with apathy" when he tried to introduce her to them. This eventually led him to stop sharing his interests with his partner.

Things took a turn for the worse when the girlfriend's best friend and the OP decided to throw a joint birthday party.

According to the Reddit user's account, the couple played Kahoot during the celebration. His girlfriend finished in first place when answering questions about her best friend but did not place in the top three when answering questions about him. When he tried to address the situation, she reportedly brushed it off, saying he had not made enough of an effort to introduce her to his hobbies and that the situation was his fault.

She then apologized, but the OP felt the apology was insincere because she was also apologizing for what she considered his mistake. He believed he had done nothing wrong and asked Reddit whether he was being an a****** for refusing to accept it.

"Dude, how did you even manage 5 years with someone like this?" one user wrote. "I'm not even in your position, and even then I'm exhausted. Break up she's just going to keep blaming you."

Another commenter wrote, "Masterclass in gaslighting. She has no respect for you." A third shared their perspective, writing, "One-sided relationships don’t work. I don’t like anime, but I still listen to what my husband has to say about what anime he likes or what he is watching. It’s bizarre to me that she wants to be in a relationship with someone whose hobbies she actively despises."

Several commenters sided with the OP, criticizing his girlfriend's response and questioning the relationship's balance.

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the events described in the Reddit post independently. The details above reflect the original poster's account and the opinions shared by commenters on r/AITAH.