A man on TikTok who goes by @zach_versus shared a deeply personal experience about his marriage. For a long time, he put up with his wife repeatedly cheating on him. He knew who the other man was and even took actions that, looking back, left him feeling embarrassed. People in the comments said they could understand why he didn't leave right away. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 1.2 million views and 6,610 comments.

Zach began the story by saying he knew people would be embarrassed on his behalf. He wasn't proud of how he acted while his wife was cheating on him, but said he had learned from the experience.

He went on to explain how he found out his wife was seeing someone else. According to Zach, she would lie about where she was going on weekends, even though he knew what she was doing.

He said he would follow her to the other man's house and watch them. He knew what was happening, but he didn't leave. The reason, he explained, was that he felt numb. For about three months, he stayed in the relationship because he felt nothing at all.

Things were further complicated by his wife's assurances that she didn't want to lose him. However, she also had feelings for the other man. Zach said he stayed because he believed her, but eventually, that wasn't enough to keep the relationship together.

Now, he shares his experience as a warning to others about putting up with infidelity.

His story resonated with many viewers, who shared their own experiences in the comments. Others offered Zach support and reassured him that he shouldn't blame himself for how he reacted at the time.

Viewers Share Their Own Experiences With Infidelity and Difficult Relationships

One commenter explained why people can find it difficult to leave relationships in which they've been treated poorly, pointing to cognitive dissonance. They wrote, “It's called cognitive dissonance. takes Ur mind time to actually confront it.”

Someone else said they hadn't understood why people stayed with partners who cheated until they experienced it themselves. “My friends got cheated on and I used to tell them, 'leave...I don't know why you wouldn't...’until it happened to me....now I know,” they wrote.

Other commenters offered Zach words of support. “Nobody thinks you’re a loser. You’re not a loser. Betrayal rewires our brain, changes us on a molecular level, changes our reality. I’ve been there,” one person commented.

Another viewer shared a similar sentiment, writing, “I thought I was mentally strong and I won’t let anyone, even my fiancé, manipulate me, but when you’re inside the situation emotions control actions, your love to them makes you blinded. So I completely feel for you, I hope you don’t experience that again, and thanks for sharing your story.”

“Don’t blame yourself for ur reactions. It wasn’t ur fault…,” another commenter wrote.

The comments were largely supportive of Zach, with viewers expressing sympathy for what he went through and sharing how difficult it can be to leave an unhealthy relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Zach's account shared on TikTok under the handle @zach_versus.