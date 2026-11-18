A Reddit user has turned to the r/Advice community for guidance after finding himself in an unexpected situation involving a close female friend and an unplanned pregnancy. The post, shared by u/icheatatboardgames on Nov. 17, details his uncertainty about becoming a father with someone he has never considered dating. At the time of publication, the post had garnered 1,500 views and 707 comments.

The subreddit is known for offering advice on a wide range of personal issues. In this case, u/icheatatboardgames finds himself in a situation he doesn't necessarily dread but never expected.

The Redditor begins by describing his female friend as intelligent and beautiful, although he admits she can sometimes be difficult to read. Despite that, he considers himself close to her, and the two have gradually built a bond.

He describes them as "two lost souls" who have gotten to know each other through long conversations. He also reveals that they have been intimate, although neither had ever brought up the possibility of dating.

However, he says his friend is now pregnant and appears happier than he has ever seen her. While he isn't unhappy about the news, he admits to having reservations about what comes next.

"I'm not unhappy about it but kind of in shock. This wasn't the plan. I just got out of a long term relationship before her. One that I thought could lead to marriage and children. Then it just seems odd to be having a baby with this woman I don't really even know fully," he wrote.

He turned to the community to ask whether the two should start dating, revealing that his friend wants to pursue a romantic relationship. However, he isn't entirely sure how he feels about the idea.

He also admitted that he finds her excitement about the pregnancy endearing and that she has a different personality from the women he has dated in the past.

Reddit Users Remind Him That Becoming a Father Comes With Responsibility

A common theme in the comments was the Redditor's responsibility toward the child. Several users pointed out that regardless of whether the two pursue a romantic relationship, he would still have responsibilities as a father.

"Just putting it out there that even if the relationship doesn't work out, you are responsible for that child. You brought them in, and you BOTH have to provide him/her a fighting chance in this world," one user commented.

Others encouraged him to consider giving a romantic relationship with his friend a chance.

"A door is open. You can close it but why not walk through? She's smart and excited about it. Might turn into something unexpectedly great. Doors are easy to close and hard to open," another user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on Reddit user u/icheatatboardgames's account shared on r/Advice.