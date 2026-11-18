A TikTok posted by creator @itsbelleslife on November 16, 2026, shows her recounting a conversation with a stranger at Target. She says the stranger tried to recruit her into a pyramid scheme.

The video had been viewed more than 1.4 million times and had gathered more than 198,900 likes at the time of publication.

@itsbelleslife recalled shopping at Target for snacks she did not need, including what she called “girl dinner.” She wandered into the Christmas decorations section, where another shopper approached her. The shopper asked, “Don’t you love Christmas time?” The two started a casual conversation about books, and the TikToker said she loves “dragons and fairies.” The other shopper said she likes motivational and self-help titles.

The TikToker said the other shopper then mentioned that she loved being “financially [...] free.” The TikToker thought the remark was odd. “That is such a weird thing to say because you don’t know me we’re strangers,” she said. She added that she had been approached twice before at Target, so she recognized the script. She decided to play along. “She wants to waste my time, I’m gonna waste her time,” the creator said.

The other shopper told her she had two mentors who work with people. She said the TikToker would be a good fit. The shopper complimented her and asked for her number so they could meet for coffee and then meet the mentors. The TikToker asked what exactly the other shopper did.

“I don’t know if I’m the person to tell you,” they replied. After about 15 minutes, the TikToker said, she was ready to leave. She then asked the other shopper to confirm that she was not with Amway. “Please please tell me that you’re not with Amway,” she said. The TikToker said the other shopper's attitude changed. The shopper told her, “You wouldn’t take it serious and you take it as a joke.”

The TikToker responded that she knew the other shopper was with Amway and told her to walk away. The shopper replied that she was “not a very nice person.” The TikToker responded by calling her a name, and the other shopper left.

A man who had turned the corner during the exchange made eye contact with her. She asked him whether he had heard the conversation. “Yeah it’s a pyramid scheme,” he replied. The two talked for a minute, and the TikToker said she did not see the other shopper again in the store. “I think she got embarrassed and she left,” she said. “If you see this girl I’m not sorry.”

One commenter described a family connection to the company in question. “My whole family uses amway products and my mom sell’s [sic] their products too,” they wrote.

Another reply described a similar encounter that left the commenter upset. “Wait... this happened to me before...” they wrote. They added that it had frightened them. “I cried all the way home.”

A separate reply suggested a response for future encounters at the store. “Target has a no-soliciting policy,” they wrote. “Next time let a manager know and they should at minimum ask her to stop but maximum she’ll get trespassed.”

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the events described in the video, independently. The details above reflect @itsbelleslife’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the other shopper and the commenters have not been confirmed.