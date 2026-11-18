A TikTok posted by creator @taylormakesvideos on November 6, 2026, shows her reacting to comments on a video by @flippinpallets. The creator reads aloud replies to a question about the craziest things people have seen on camera during work meetings.

The video had been viewed more than 888,800 times and had gathered more than 90,200 likes at the time of publication. @flippinpallets wrote in her caption, “What is the craziest thing you have seen someone do on camera on a work meeting?”

@taylormakesvideos can be heard saying, “This comment section is so funny.” The TikToker then reads the replies one by one, pausing between stories to react. She begins with a story about a remote meeting in which a coworker asked attendees to bring their pets. The commenter wrote that they introduced their chicken to the group.

“I casually opened the window behind me and tossed her out,” the commenter wrote. “My manager screamed.” The window sat about three feet off the ground and opened into the chicken’s fenced yard, the commenter said. They added that the manager still brings it up. “My manager is still talking about it four years later,” they wrote.

A second story involved a father on a Teams call whose child walked in and asked for something. The commenter said the father muted himself and told the child, “Daddy has to pretend he cares about work for another 20 minutes.” The boss reacted instantly, replying, “Only twenty?”

Another reply described a yoga ball used as an office chair. “I used to use a yoga ball as a chair until it exploded while I was in a meeting,” the commenter wrote. The commenter then had to get up from the floor with the camera still on.

One reply involved a coworker on a Zoom call. She got up to shut a noisy window and tripped over her dog, falling into a bar cart. “We heard what sounded like 42 pots and pans crashing,” the commenter wrote. She believed she was on mute, but the team heard her yell, “[...] great, thanks, Jester!” the commenter said. Afterward, colleagues repeated that line whenever something went wrong at the office.

Other replies described a Zoom glitch that turned everyone’s cameras on. One participant was in a bathtub and scrambled to turn his camera off while water could still be heard. Another commenter kept a lit candle on a desk and mistook it for a Diet Coke. They took a big swig, screamed, threw it and tried to pull wax off their lip.

“Everyone on the call watched in horror,” they wrote. One story came from a regional meeting with more than 30 participants. A manager believed he was on mute, and a woman could be heard saying, “Baby, your wife keeps calling. Where’s the coffee creamer?”

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the accounts described in the video independently. The details above reflect accounts from commenters on the original video, as read by the creator on TikTok. The identities of those commenters and the commenters on this video have not been confirmed.