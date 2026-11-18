A 39-year-old married woman and mother of three boys shared in a lengthy Reddit post that her family was struggling. She said she had reached a point where she no longer wanted to celebrate Christmas with an elaborate holiday gathering while her family was going through such a difficult time. The woman wanted an outside perspective on whether she and her husband were unreasonable for not wanting to continue creating a special holiday experience for everyone. The post, shared on November 14, drew 79 comments at the time of publication.

The woman wrote that she felt awful admitting that she did not want to celebrate Christmas, as it had always been something she wanted to make special for her family. However, she also said she was tired of putting in all the effort to create a memorable holiday when things at home were far from happy.



Writing about her 18-year-old son, she said he was unwilling to take accountability for anything. She added that his room was always messy and that even basic responsibilities required repeated reminders, which were often met with excuses and avoidance. “He hides away from the family, and we end up having to chase him just to have a conversation or get him to participate in the household.”

The woman then wrote that her youngest son had started following a similar path. “He's recently been placed in ISS after shoving another student, and he's refusing to complete schoolwork despite having the ability and materials to do it.”

She said her middle son was dealing with his own teenage struggles. With all three boys facing their own issues, she felt the family was constantly dealing with conflicts, behavioral problems, household responsibilities and school-related concerns. “My husband and I are exhausted.” She revealed that she had tried therapy and had conversations with her family, but they had not found a way to improve their family dynamics.

“Another difficult part of our situation is that we really only have each other. Our extended families aren't in the picture. We don't have grandparents regularly stepping in, relatives to call for help, or a family support system to give us a break. It's essentially the five of us, and when things are bad at home, there's nowhere else to turn,” she wrote.

The ongoing problems had also started affecting the couple's marriage. They had begun arguing more often, and the woman said both she and her husband were emotionally drained. With Christmas approaching, she questioned why they should spend weeks decorating, wrapping gifts, planning meals and trying to create a magical holiday when simply living together as a family seemed to be too much to ask.

The woman wrote that they did not expect perfect behavior from their children, but that respect and accountability were mandatory. “We also don't want to spend another holiday pretending everything is wonderful when we're both miserable behind the scenes.”

She concluded by asking, “Are we being unreasonable, or is it okay to finally say that we don't have the energy to keep creating a holiday experience for everyone when our family relationships are in such a difficult place?”



A mother questions whether her family should scale back its Christmas celebrations amid ongoing tensions at home.

Several commenters who identified as parents offered suggestions for how the family could approach Christmas without planning an elaborate celebration. One suggested that the woman sit down with her children and ask what they genuinely wanted to do. The commenter also recommended putting up only a Christmas tree and keeping dinner simple with pizza and snacks. “Make a family, stress-free day, but do it together.”

Another commenter advised against hosting a big Christmas celebration and suggested that the woman and her husband do something they would enjoy instead. They offered two options: going out for dinner at a Chinese restaurant or taking a drive to see Christmas lights.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared by u/Trinity-Chaos on r/TwoHotTakes.