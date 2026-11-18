TikTok creator @littelfatpug recalled how his step-grandmother used to invite his family to a resort for an annual Christmas trip. However, things took a turn one year when his mother and her sisters repeatedly clashed with their stepmother. According to Malcolm, the family was never invited back after that trip. At the time of publication, the video had 22,100 views and 44 comments.

Malcolm explained what happened during the Christmas trip that particular year.

He began by describing his step-grandmother as “evil” and explaining that she invited the entire family to the Christmas resort every year. On one occasion, the resort hosted a Christmas show that was geared more toward an adult audience.

One of Malcolm’s aunts, his mother’s sister, was a deeply Christian woman who believed Christmas was all about the birth of Christ. So, when the show opened with a “stripper Santa Claus” dressed seductively, she was shocked.

“Oh my God! This is not what Christmas is about!” she yelled.

It clearly wasn't the Christmas show she had been expecting.

Then, another aunt, who was terrified of spiders, began frantically hitting herself because she thought she felt one crawling on her. She caused such a commotion that the show was stopped and the lights were turned on so the staff could look for the spider. However, they couldn't find it. By the end of the show, Malcolm said, the family had been banned from attending it.

Later, after getting drunk and starting a snowball fight, Malcolm said his mother and her sisters decided to gang up on their “evil” stepmother. Whatever happened between them, it was apparently enough to make the family’s relationship even worse.

His Aunts Made the Christmas Trip Worse by Arguing With Their Stepbrother

Malcolm added that another incident took place during a dinner outing. His step-grandmother’s biological son, who was his mother’s stepbrother, was also there.

The stepbrother asked his cousin what she thought of the play, since she had gone to school to become an actress. She replied, “I thought it was ridiculous.”

The stepbrother then responded, “Well, I guess you're not a real thespian then.”

Malcolm said his aunts overheard the comment and immediately began tearing into him. The conversation quickly escalated into a full-blown argument. They pointed out that their niece had studied theater, while the stepbrother only played the saxophone.

Reacting to the video, the commenters seemed to be interested in knowing more about his "evil" step grandmother. One user said they thought they were the only one with an evil step grandmother. They wrote, "I have an evil step grandma and I do not consider her my grandma but I'm dying because I thought I was the only person who had one."

Another commenter said his family Christmas party seems fun. They wrote, "I would love to be at your family Christmas party. Lol. Seems lit."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @littelfatpug, which are based solely on his personal account shared in the video.